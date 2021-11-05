There will be early elections in Portugal

On Thursday, the president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, announced early elections for January 30th. The decision was expected and came after the last debate in parliament on the budget law concerning 2022, for which the two left parties that support the government have not found an agreement with the Socialist Party.

In a speech broadcast on television, Rebelo de Sousa said that the budget law of 2022 is “a particularly important instrument at a particularly important moment”. In this regard, he added that the Portuguese will have to decide what they want in the coming years, “which are decisive” to overcome the “economic and social crisis” triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, the Socialist Party of Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa leads a minority government based on the external support of the Communist Party (PCP) and the Left Bloc (BE). The coalition is the same one that has governed since 2015, but after the 2019 elections relations between the parties had progressively worsened: in recent months, the support of the PCP and the BE for the Socialists was no longer so obvious, and was negotiated on each individual measure. The PCP and the BE, in particular, have been calling for a more ambitious budget law for months, with increases for the minimum wage, the national health system, pensions and salaries for public workers. However, the latest discussions, which began last week, were unsuccessful.

A rather fragmented picture could emerge from the elections next January: the Socialist Party is given just under 40 per cent, while the center-right Social Democratic Party at 27 per cent. On the other hand, the far-right Chega party, given just under 10 per cent, could gain support.

