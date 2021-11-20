There will be eight Top-20s at the start in the Davis Cup: Jannik Sinner will be the “star” in Turin
Considering the top twenty players in the world ranking, there will be eight who will take part in the Davis Cup Finals, scheduled for next week between Madrid, Turin And Innsbruck.
There Russia, engaged in Spain, will start with the underdogs given the presence of all three of its best representatives: Daniil Medvedev, # 2 ATP, will be joined by the # 5 in the world Andrey Rublev and from n.17 Aslan Karatsev. He will also participate in the tournament Novak Djokovic, intending to drag Serbia towards the conquest of the salad bowl, while theItaly will rely on Jannik Sinner, who will be the first singles player following the forfeit due to injury by Matteo Berrettini and the only Top-20 at the start in Turin.
Absent of relief, in addition to the Roman, too Alexander Zverev And Rafael Nadal, in addition to the two Canadians Felix Auger-Aliassime And Denis Shapovalov. They will not be able to participate, as their national teams have not managed to qualify, either Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud And Hubert Hurkacz.
- Novak Djokovic – SERBIA (Innsbruck)
- Daniil Medvedev – RUSSIA (Madrid)
- Alexander Zverev – ABSENT
- Stefanos Tsitsipas – ABSENT (Greece not qualified)
- Andrey Rublev – RUSSIA (Madrid)
- Rafael Nadal – ABSENT
- Matteo Berrettini – ABSENT
- Casper Ruud – ABSENT (Norway not qualified)
- Hubert Hurkacz – ABSENT (Poland not qualified)
- Felix Auger-Aliassime – ABSENT
- Jannik Sinner – ITALY (Turin)
- Cameron Norrie – GREAT BRITAIN (Innsbruck)
- Diego Schwartzman – ABSENT (Argentina not qualified)
- Denis Shapovalov – ABSENT
- Dominic Thiem – ABSENT
- Roger Federer – ABSENT (Switzerland not qualified)
- Aslan Karatsev – RUSSIA (Madrid)
- Christian Garin – ABSENT (Chile not qualified)
- Roberto Bautista Agut – SPAIN (Madrid)
- Pablo Carreno Busta – SPAIN (Madrid)