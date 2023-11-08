There will be free admission on Cataratas Day for residents of the 14 municipalities of the region – Gedia

Iguaçu National Park celebrates an international commemoration of Waterfalls Day this Saturday, November 11. Today Iguaçu Falls is celebrated as one of the 7 World Wonders of Nature, received on November 11, 2011. The falls on both the Brazilian and Argentinian sides were chosen by popular vote in a global election organized by the Swiss Foundation New. seven Wonders.

To celebrate Cataratas Day, everyone from Brazil and abroad is invited to share a photo with images of the events on their social networks using the hashtag #cataratasday. This online movement, run on the same date every year, is a declaration of its visitors’ love for the falls. Tourists and residents will be able to take selfies with personalized plaques, which will be distributed to event teams overlooking the Trilha das Cataratas from 9 am to 4 pm.

Free access for residents – All residents of the 14 towns located in Iguaçu National Park, including the Community Pass program, will be included in the free visit on Saturday, November 11 by presenting a photo and a document with proof of residence. It is not offered – it will not be freely accessible.

Municipalities along the Isenção São: Foz do Iguaçu, Santa Terezinha de Itaipú, São Miguel, Medianeira, Serranopolis do Iguaçu, Matelandia, Ramilandia, Seu Azul, Vera Cruz do Oeste, Santa Tereza do Oeste, Lindoeste, Santa Lucía, Capitão Leonidas Marques. S and Kapanema.

Optional park services are not included – Free access for residents includes park entrance fees only. The launch on November 11 does not include optional services like rides and parking. Proof of residence of free park oil for residents of 14 cities: https://cataratasdoiguacu.com.br/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/uc-pni_regulamento_passe-comunidade_01-23.pdf.

Tourists pay normal income like any other day of the year. Nothing will be changed for Brazilians (not residents of cities surrounding the park) and foreigners who want to visit Iguaçu National Park on November 11. Income must be received on the official attraction site: www.cataratasdoiguacu.com.br/ingressos.

Cataratas Day is the realization of the strategic projects of Iguaçu National Park – ICMBO, Urbia Cataratas concessionaire, Municipal Secretary of Tourism and Foz do Iguaçu and Visit Iguaçu.

Cataratas Day Information:

www.cataratasdoiguacu.com.br.