There will be many more Jurassic Park products after Jurassic World: Dominion

Later this year, Jurassic World: Dominion will hit theaters and serve as the final film of this trilogy starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as the two main protagonists. For a while, it looked like this film would mark the end of another era of “Jurassic” films, and while the film is set to wrap up the trilogy, a new interview reveals that more is likely to come in the near future.

Speaking with SlashFilm, producer Frank Marshall revealed a brief glimpse of what’s to come for the franchise in the future.

“I think ‘Dominion’ will conclude this trilogy, but we don’t rest on our laurels. We sit and wait for the future. We have wonderful series, ‘Camp Cretaceous’, on Netflix. Of course we want to make quality, good movies with a good storyline. , great writers and directors, but surely we will do more in the “Jurassic” world.

In short, the good news is that fans of the Jurassic era will not remain dry-mouthed in the near future, given that there are excellent intentions to continue with the franchise also in different ways.

Jurassic World: Dominion will debut in theaters on June 10, 2022.