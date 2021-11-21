“There will be more statues for Diego, one in the locker room. I want live stadium. EL? Worried about Moscow. On Insigne and Inter … “

In Nola, on the sidelines of the final bronze casting of the statue of Diego Armando Maradona, the president of Napoli Aurelio De Laurentiis made some statements to the journalists present: “I think Diego has never left Naples and the fact that the Neapolitans had this need to name the San Paolo stadium after Diego testifies to it. This is where his legend was born and I believe it is a fundamental act of reunion. Then you can tell many things about the man, but nothing about the player. Myths are myths, it is there that greatness is configured and greatness is unique. There is no opportunity to be commented on, it speaks for itself.

Can entering the field and caressing Diego’s statute give you even more strength? I asked Stefano Ceci to make several copies because I also want to put one in the dressing room so that every time the players come out of the dressing room they can admire it, shake his hand or give him a caress that is a reason for a particular attachment and belief. .

Will Diego’s bronze have a tricolor on his chest? Stefano (Ceci, ed) should talk about this, who was the creator of this statue at the bottom. There is no doubt that I would like the idea. I believe that this statue is the viaticum of the thought that football, due to or thanks to Covid, has understood that it has reached a point of no return. We need to take a leap forward which means having all the football institutions sit down, making it clear that without clubs you can’t go anywhere. Greater unity should be found to decide the future of the most followed and popular sport in the world.

Will he be present at San Siro tomorrow? I am extremely superstitious now after so many years in football. For good luck the other year I was very upset when I went to Reggio Emilia for the Super Cup and I decided to say new year new life, we have a new coach. I follow him when playing in the city, but when playing outside I have to find a positive network around me. I have established a contact with friends where we always go to that house for good luck, we always do the same things, so up to now he has told us well. I don’t want to break this tradition.

Where will the statue of Maradona be placed? We will see, because most likely there will also be duplicates. We have a new Mayor who said he is available with the property and with the company on how to modify the Maradona Stadium, so with him we will see various opportunities including making a huge museum center that is also great entertainment. An idea that I have always had that I have not yet managed to realize is that of making the stadium an excellence for all those who live in the city and for those who come to visit, that it is lively during all seven days.

About Insigne: “The captain is the captain. You have to ask him the question about the future, not me “

Are you satisfied with the data on the presale of Napoli-Lazio? The current sales trend satisfies me, but there are still tickets available and therefore I invite all the fans to come because it will be a special evening both for the celebration in honor of Diego and for the value of the game we will play. I hope that soon it will be possible to visit the Maradona stadium seven days a week and not just for matches. I am pleased that the CTS has confirmed the capacity of the stadiums at 75%, but I urge everyone not to get too crowded and to respect the rules of distancing.

Considering the trend of the epidemiological curve in Russia, are you worried about the trip to Moscow next week? There is great apprehension. Several weeks ago I had already proposed to UEFA to find a solution that would guarantee greater safety and to play the match on a neutral field, but my idea was not taken into consideration “.