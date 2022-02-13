There will be no conflict Moscow wants more weight in the risk between the powers

«The almost unique advantage of the offensive – taught Carl von Clausewitz – consists in the surprise». This already makes it clear why Vladimir Putin has no intention of invading Ukraine. The surprise effect, indispensable for the success of an invasion, has dissolved since December when Washington released the first intelligence information on the concentration of Russian troops. And attacking without surprise, despite Russia’s evident tactical and strategic superiority, is tantamount to multiplying the losses. And with them the political and economic costs of the conflict. A mistake that a president trained in the KGB while the USSR was bogged down in Afghanistan cannot repeat. Especially in a Ukraine where the US has channeled weapons worth over 2 billion and 600 million euros. Weapons such as the Javeline anti-tank rockets, capable of neutralizing Russian tanks from over four kilometers away, and the latest generation Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, triangulated across the Baltic countries. The same missiles that decimated Soviet aviation in Afghanistan in the 1980s and could, today, reduce Moscow’s air superiority. Also because, in the Pentagon’s plans, those weapons aim to multiply the incisiveness of Ukrainian units trained to face a possible invasion with insurrectionary resistance tactics. Tactics capable of multiplying the coffins returning to Moscow and eroding Putin’s consensus (now over 65%) especially among those young people who would remain, despite the abolition of conscription, the main victims of an exhausting war of occupation.

But to the human and political costs must be added those caused by the very harsh sanctions designed by Washington to guarantee the economic isolation of Russia. By challenging them, Moscow would give up over a third of its economy, given that 36.5% of imports come from the EU, which guarantees 37.9% of Moscow’s exports. From this point of view, Ukraine also represents a small resource. In 2021, exports to Kiev grew by 28.8%, exceeding 7 billion. The new energy supplies to China, propitiated by the Olympic hugs with Xi Jinping, could mitigate the damage, but would hardly bridge the disaster. To the black hole of the sanctions would be added the expenses to keep 44 million Ukrainians now totally dependent on Moscow. A prospect that would also threaten the consensus of that Russian-speaking and eastern Ukraine that has always remained faithful to Moscow.

The invasion hypothesis is also badly combined with the political-strategic lines of a Tsar Vladimir who was always very careful to circumscribe previous military interventions within a perimeter of apparent international legitimacy. In 2014, the occupation of Crimea, and its annexation, were legitimized by a referendum. The descent into the field in Syria was preceded by a request for help from Bashar Assad. When it came to overcoming the lines of international legitimacy, Putin always resorted to more or less disguised forms of intervention entrusted, as in Libya or Mali, to the “contractors” of the Wagner group, officially not linked to the Kremlin. He has never allowed military action to preclude him from a central position in international diplomatic negotiations. A goal pursued both in yesterday’s telephone conversation with Biden and at the height of this crisis. A crisis that aims not at conquering Ukraine, but at maintaining a role of absolute centrality on the international scene from which to compete with the USA and discuss, as an equal power, the strategic equilibrium of Europe and the limits to influence and to the expansion of NATO.