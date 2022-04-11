There will be no more flights between Cuba and Nicaragua with the airline Viva Aerobus

The suspension of flights between Cuba and Nicaragua with the Mexican airline that flew from several Cuban cities has just been announced.

The information was given by several travel agencies this Friday. This is how Travel Portal made it known in its social media:

“We will not operate any more flights to Managua from any of the routes that we currently flew, with the two flights on 04/09 (Havana-Cancun-Managua and Santa Clara-Cancun-Managua) being the last to operate.”

For its part, the Vagamundos agency, which is based in Mexico, published similar information:

“Flights to Managua by Viva Aerobús have just been suspended for dates after April 9. Once again we tell you that the agency, the charter company and the airline are not involved in this decision that affects everyone and we ask for your understanding on this matter.”

According to reports, people with tickets purchased to fly from April 10 onwards will receive a 100% refund of the ticket. The return of the money will not be immediate, and it is estimated to take between 21 and 45 days.

last minute decision

In recent days authorities from Cuba and Mexico held a round of talks on the migration issue. Although it has not been confirmed, the decision to suspend Viva Aerobus trips between the Caribbean nation and Nicaragua may have been related to said meeting.

The Mexican airline connected Havana, Varadero, Santa Clara, Holguín and Santiago de Cuba with Managua, on flights that made a brief stopover in Cancun. Tickets were priced up to $3,500.

The suspension of flights is another blow to the aspirations of thousands of Cubans to leave the island, in one of the largest exoduses in recent decades.

The agencies also reported that Viva Aerobus cancels from next Sunday the routes that connect Cancun with Holguín, Varadero and Santiago de Cuba.