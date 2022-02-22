“There will be no public apology from the MINCIN for the offensive parade?”

the film critic Frank Padron questioned whether after the controversial fashion show of the Ministry of Domestic Trade (MINCIN) to celebrate its 60th anniversary there will be no “public apology” from that government body.

“AND… Will there be no public apology from the MINCIN for the offensive parade? Will everything remain in the dabbling and the scandal of the networks? With so many notable costume designers that we have, will we have to settle for any neighbor’s son literally going out on the catwalk and ‘getting off’ with this?” asked the also art historian.

“I have been told: make the criticism in an official environment, but there are certain expressions that do not withstand analysis, and ‘that’ is an example. More than art criticism, it would be necessary to make an institutional, sociological, anthropological one, because the frightening parade points to a deeper crisis, to ‘sea (and evil) in the background’”, he added.

(Source: Capture of Facebook / Frank Eduardo Padrón Nodarse)

“For now, I expect minimally like so many ‘I’m sorry’, which as Elton John said, is still the hardest word… but you have to pronounce it!” Padrón concluded, whose claims received dozens of comments according to his point of view.

“The MINCIN is famous for this kind of thing. He once published some photos of a rustic candy factory in Pinar del Río that made you want to throw up with a jar full of churre and the mold to make the candy, a stinky polyfoam. They do not know how to do it differently, that ridiculous parade is nothing more than a reflection of the service they offer to the people”, commented a user.

“Exactly, in the midst of such a shortage, why didn’t they direct those resources to put, at least, a few grams of candy for the children, a compote per nucleus, a spoonful of milk per CDR?”, questioned another.

“Why did the MINCIN, instead of deculturating to that point, of ignoring to that point, the daily tragedy of ordinary Cubans, to whose army the Minister of Economy claims to belong, did not donate the amount of the offensive catwalk to the hospitals? children, to the elderly, or invested it in crayons, so absent from schools and Houses of Culture?”, he added.

A parade organized on Friday, February 18 within the framework of the 2022 Commercial Techniques Meeting with designs inspired by the products that are marketed in the network of Cuban stores immediately unleashed a barrage of memes and criticism in social networks.

The models exhibited allegorical outfits to products that are marketed in the network of Cuban stores and services to the population, among them, the Osito brand compote and the Transfermóvil app, from ETECSA, which triggered a wave of ridicule.

The design of the Osito compote was one of the most criticized for being crude and even for some lascivious features that displeased many.

The MINCIN did not reveal details about who designed the suits and limited itself to sharing the images, but Internet users did not forgive an initiative that, in addition to considering it in bad taste, comes in the midst of an undeniable food crisis and the permanent shortage of consumer products. First need.

Even the official website Cubadebate spoke against the catwalk. “The images of the event speak for themselves and leave us with a question. Was it “dressing” men and women with allegories of marketable goods – sometimes “far-fetched”, other times sexualizing products that are primarily consumed by infants – the best way to start the conclave?