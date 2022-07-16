there will be season 2 of the gruesome medical anthology with a new case that shook the Nobel Prize in medicine

Just one year after its premiere, we have learned that the platform Peacock has commissioned a season 2 from ‘Dr. Death’, the interesting (and somewhat gruesome) medical anthology based on the homonymous podcast. In Spain we have been able to see it through Starzplay.

In this way we will have a new doctor in the center. After digging into the story of Christopher Duntch (Joshua Jackson), this time we will meet Paolo MacchiariniCharming surgeon whose groundbreaking operations earned him the nickname of Miracle Man and Super Surgeon.

The plot begins with the arrival of investigative reporter Benita Alexander, who, as the line between professional and personal blurs, begins to discover how far Paolo is willing to go to keep his secrets. while a group of doctors around the world make a number of discoveries that call into question all the praxis of the surgeon.

The fall of the supersurgeon

In fact, in real life, the scandal was such that it caused the dismissal of the top management of the Karolinska Institute, which houses the committee that decides the Nobel Prize for Medicine, and the resignation of Urban Lendahl, general secretary of the Nobel Assembly after he defended Macchiarini. This past spring, the trial of the surgeon, who has been convicted but will not go to jail, took place in Sweden.

At the moment the cast for this new season has not been announced. yes we know what it will be Ashley Michel Hobanwriter in the first, who is in charge of acting as showrunner and main writer in these new episodes while Patrick Macmanus (‘The Girl from Plainville’), creator of the series, will be limited to executive production.

In Hoban’s words: