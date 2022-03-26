There will be slaughter’, the end of ‘Better Call Saul’ and more

Last weekend of March, we are changing the time (it’s already time) and it’s time to watch the premieres for next month. After learning about Netflix and Disney +, we are going to review all the series, movies and documentaries that arrive at Movistar Plus + in April 2022.

‘The First Lady’

Anthology in which we will follow the lives of some of the most prestigious first ladies in the United States. In this first season we will follow Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Michele Obama (Viola Davis).

‘Why don’t they ask Evans?’

New adaptation by Agatha Christie, this time directed by Hugh Laurie and Will Poulter and Lucy Boynton in front of the cameras. Both will get down to work to solve the case of the death of a man who, with his last breath, asks a question.

‘We apologize for the inconveniences’

Antonio Resines and Miguel Rellán lead the new Movistar Plus comedy as two old friends, one an orchestra conductor and the other a former rock star, who are reluctant to hang up their habits and throw in the towel.

‘show trial’

Legal fiction that revolves around the arrest of the daughter of a powerful businessman, arrested for the disappearance of a classmate. The case is soon affected by a media trial.

all series

‘We are sorry for the inconvenience’ (8/4)

‘Show trial’ (13/4)

‘Why don’t they ask Evans?’ (4/15)

Better Call Saul S6 (4/19)

‘The First Lady’ (4/28)

documentaries

‘The history of cinema: new generation’

Mark Cousins ​​strikes back with a sequel to his must-see documentary series. On this occasion he delves into the new trends in commercial cinema, recent innovations, the most outstanding authors and the challenge of the streaming era.

all documentaries

‘Putin: road to war’ (7/4)

‘Frank Capra: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ (7/4)

‘Pandemic Tour 2020 Belako’ (8/4)

‘The fridge of Inverfest’ (12/4)

‘Juliet’s Journey’ (4/14)

Titanic 110th Anniversary (4/14)

‘The history of cinema: new generation’ (17/4)

‘The history of cinema: an odyssey’ (4/17)

‘Rise of the Nazis’ S2 (4/25)

‘Splendour and Fall: The Garlic Phantoms’ (4/29)

Films

‘Natural light’

From the 2021 Berlinale comes the award for best director with the story of a second lieutenant in the Hungarian army on his mission to locate and neutralize partisan groups in the Ukrainian countryside during the Second World War.

