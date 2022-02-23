‘There would be no brain drain, understanding the importance of trained human resources’

Omaira Michelle Rodríguez (Panama, 1982) is a woman who defends training and experience tooth and nail. For 12 years, she has been one of the voices of the National Secretariat for Science, Technology and Innovation (Senacyt) which, through the Department of Development of Scientific and Technological Capacities, promotes the training of national talent under the hat of deputy director.

The only engineer from a family of doctors studied at the Santa María La Antigua University (Usma), but she soon understood that specialization outside her country would nourish her curriculum and make her grow. So she did not hesitate to pack her bags and accept a scholarship and she traveled to Sweden to study small courses at Linköping University and while there she applied for a master’s degree in Spain. “Now that I work with human resource training and scholarships, I always emphasize that people who have these opportunities not only grow professionally and academically, but also on a personal level,” she outlines.

According to Rodríguez, international experience and specialization are usually highly valued in the world of work and more so in the area of ​​Steam careers (acronyms in English for science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) because they translate into technological and social advances present and futures. But for science and innovation to develop properly in Panama and avoid brain drain, the industrial engineer stresses that it is necessary to provide the country with knowledge and, among other things, create alliances between private companies, academia and the government, because Otherwise, all the efforts that are made and all the improvements of the programs that are launched will be useless.

How was your childhood? How did you begin to relate to engineering from an unusual environment for girls in those times?

I was in a Montessori school, and the theme of independence, creativity and finding your own direction was very ingrained. My parents are doctors, my sister is also a doctor, so science was always present. I was interested in medicine, but as I got older I realized that I liked something more practical. My parents always told me that whatever I chose, I was going to stand out. They have inherited discipline from me and that I work for what I want, in an orderly and disciplined manner. I studied industrial engineering here in Panama, at Usma. After a year working in Panama I always knew that I wanted to have new experiences and that I wanted to be outside the country and get to know other cultures.

What leads an engineer to be so active in front of an organization that fights to do and promote science?

I didn’t know about Senacyt until I started working here. I was amazed at what this institution does. I’m going for 12 years now, here I started as coordinator of a program in conjunction with the Inter-American Development Bank, and now I’m the deputy director of scientific capacities. I really fall in love with what Senacyt does. That way of promoting science, every day you realize the importance of giving science the role it deserves and how many of our problems can be solved through science. Seeking that more and more people realize this and that more people get involved in science, is what I am passionate about. This is the path for a sustainable and developed Panama, based on science and knowledge.

Has the training of Panamanians in Steam races increased?

More and more people are interested in doing science. Senacyt is well known for scholarships, but there are programs behind it that many people are not aware of, for example, programs with schools through learning management, we work with teachers so that they teach science in an innovative way that motivates to talents from early ages.

In our department we have a program called ‘Young Scientists’ in which we work with middle and high school kids and put them together with a scientist and they develop a research project. They develop and see science live and really live it. Many go on to science careers. This has made the difference.

We have increased the programs we do with universities on scientific subjects, which have an important research component. It’s a two-year master’s degree and they do very high-level research. There is work at different levels, from a very early age, encouraging these young people to start thinking like scientists and then have those opportunities. And each time the number of women who participate is going to catch up, in relation to men.

How to get Panama to offer competitive conditions for researchers, scientists? How to avoid the brain drain?

Our program requires that scholarship recipients return to the country for at least the duration of the scholarship contract. We have implemented an insertion program for scholars from Senacyt or other organizations, and when they return to Panama they can participate in universities, institutions or private companies that have signed an agreement with us and that offer a competitive position for them. Then Senacyt assumes part of the salary for three years.

It is crucial that companies know that having a person with a doctorate level is profitable. They are innovation. We have started to have meetings with the Ministry of Commerce of Industries to promote this. We send you our database of people who are returning to the country and that’s how we work

The important thing is that the scholarship holders return to the country and have their place of work. And that is one of our main challenges. There will be no brain drain if the private company understands the importance of science and trained human resources.

Let’s talk about budget, how much do you currently handle for training? Will the pandemic mark a before and after for the financing of science?

Let’s hope so. In fact, in our budget we expect there to be an increase in the percentage of GDP that Panama allocates to science and technology. Our scholarship program has been maintained with the same amount of funds; In our scholarship program that is in conjunction with the Institute for the Training and Development of Human Resources, the amount we have is around $20 million annually, for ongoing scholarships and new scholarships. We currently have 700 students out and we have 100 new scholarships projected.

There is scientific evidence detailing that girls at a very early age drop out of science subjects because they consider that they are not made for them, just like women who have already graduated from high school. What can be done to reverse this situation?

We at Senacyt have made several strategies hand in hand with the United Nations Development Program, with its UN Women program, and within Senacyt there is a gender commission so that this issue does not permeate within the organization.

We have carried out several recommendations in the calls, for example, the change of language, we have made it more inclusive.

We see that the participation of women has increased, in fact it is almost 50% on par with that of men.

The phenomenon that we have seen is that in these programs that I was telling you about in the middle, more women participate than men and as we increase in level and reach the doctorate, it decreases.

48% women and 52% men in doctorate. And many times the challenge for women at the doctorate level is that you are old enough, you have children, you have to travel to another country; It’s always much harder for women if you don’t have a supportive partner. What do we do? That in our scholarship program we include funds for the whole family to go.

As a science worker and education advocate, are you frustrated by the amount of buzz surrounding science? For example in the case of pediatric vaccination.

Scientific evidence exists for a reason, we cannot ignore it, it is done rigorously, not by the opinion of people. If we took more into account scientific evidence, not only issues related to the pandemic, even social issues, to make better decisions, we would be a different country.

What message would you send to all these people who still don’t believe in science? Also, what would you say to these people who still don’t believe that Steam racing is necessary for the future?

The pandemic is evidence that efforts to improve science are definitely needed. My message would be to understand that science helps us to a more sustainable Panama, with a development based on knowledge; This is something that no one can take away from us.