there’s a bit of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in the docuseries

On 10 December, the spouses of the most social family in Italy switched from the small screen of our mobile phones to the medium-large screen of televisions, making us one of the best Christmas gifts: something to talk about.

The Ferragnez – of which we have done a review – is not the first experience of its kind for the two celebrity. Chiara Ferragni had already tested herself two years ago with Unposted, while Fedez is a veteran of several editions of X Factor and other participations in Prime Video, but despite the familiarity of both with the spotlight it was evidently time to move on to the next level, that of docu-family.

Now, if we talk about docu-family, there is only one great landmark that comes to mind, and it is Keeping up with the Kardashians. The iconic show, which tells the everyday life of the momager (mom-manager) Kris Kardashian and her daughters has been on the air since 2007 and will end this year with its twentieth season, after finally being made available on Amazon Prime Video, the same platform that hosts The Ferragnez. These two families will neither be the first nor the last to undergo a process of spectacularization of their everyday life (the Kardashian producers themselves were inspired by a similar format on Ozzy Osbourne), but they are certainly the most similar. The glossy lives full of (dream) commitments, the extended kinship made up of interesting personalities and a bit of more or less wanted trash, are the common ingredients of their success. But how were they mixed?

Let’s start with the formats. In both each episode is a cross-section of daily life interspersed with commentary interviews. But offering ourselves as the VIPs prepare breakfast in the morning is not enough to keep our interest high for 20/40 minutes. So why should we look at them? Apart from our being nosy people attracted to all that glitters? We need some input. In in step with i Kardashian the question had been resolved simply at the table, by deciding to insert fictitious elements in each episode to add to reality, creating a real plot. It has rarely been talked about publicly but their special effects reality is more than confirmed, if not by the spectators themselves who noticed it, by dozens of American actors who say they were hired to play a character.

In 2021 it must have been more difficult for The Ferragnez to find this kind of input. Let’s think about their starting situation. How nice you show us the behind the scenes of your high profile life! Wait up. But don’t you already do it every day on social networks? It was evident that opening the front door was not enough.

So psychotherapy came into play, which acts as a leitmotif, narrator and ‘truth’ brand guarantee. It is a third element, which does not replace the interviews typical of this format, but which gives shape to that next level we were talking about. How to tell us: “you may even think we are fake, rich, spoiled, but the extra content we offer you here is our fragility. ” It’s a clever solution, with a courageous degree of openness that the Kardashians have rarely given their audiences. The very fact that Fedez had admitted to doing couples therapy a few weeks before the release on Prime, makes the clips we see even more credible.

And the reality part of the reality show? What can I say, the Kardashians seem to be true masters of letting go during filming, not sparing explicit expressions and speeches that you would really only do within the walls of your home. For the Ferragnez, the issue turned out to be a bit different. While Fedez is more relaxed and tries to get into the spirit of ‘behave naturally’ making us partakers of its intestinal balance, Chiara always struggles a little to let go, but still making huge strides compared to that big commercial that had been Unposted. In the end, in front of this type of format, we viewers always end up making the same mistake, we delude ourselves to be able to steal something more than the stories of Instagram (wisely cropped to convey a certain image), but we forget that even the television editing is filtered by the will of those directly involved. Finally, we should make peace with our being many little Jon Snow in the face of the private lives of these subjects.

Another curious difference between the two docu-families is how, in the presence of the common ingredient of the extended family, it was chosen to use it.

It was undisputed that Kim Kardashian was the one on the launch pad among the sisters when their program began, but in Keeping Up With the Kardashians the focus is equally divided on all family members. Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, Kylie, Rob and Caitlyn create that explosive mix of personal and argumentative stories that led to their twentieth season recording and global fame. In the universe of The Ferragnez, apart from some improvised events in Rozzano, where Leoncino happily runs around in his father’s old bedroom, the doors of the other families, especially the very blond Ferragni sisters, have remained closed. Definitely a personal choice, but that forced us to sum up to do without that element of unanimity that would have satisfied our curious spirit so much.

Who knows that this greater opening may not be the starting point to fuel a hypothetical second season. And who knows if, dreaming big, too big, we’ll ever see a Californian crossover of these two shows.