There’s a lot of work behind Elle Fanning’s subtle transformation for ‘The Girl From Plainville’

There may be several blonde and blue-eyed girls to make your blood boil, but Michelle Carter, aka the criminal face of the infamous “texting suicide” case, ranks #1 in our book. The equally baffling and harrowing story that shocked America is the premise of Hulu’s true crime miniseries, The Girl From Plainville. From Michelle’s healthy teenage beginnings to her 2017 manslaughter conviction, Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus’ limited series covers it all.

“You keep pushing and saying you will, but you never do. It will always be that way if you don’t take action,” Michelle reportedly texted her long-distance boyfriend, Conrad “Coco” Roy (Colton Ryan), on the day she tragically took her own life in 2014. To For those unfamiliar with the case, Michelle used to encourage and pressure her boyfriend, who was struggling with social anxiety and depression, to end his life. According to NBC Boston, Michelle reportedly sent Conrad more than 1,000 text messages in the week before he died.

After meeting in Florida while on vacation with their families in 2012, the lonely teens realized they had a lot in common, including their battles with mental illness. And even though they only met in person once or twice, Michelle ended up being a menacing dark influence in Conrad’s life. Elle Fanning (Maleficent) plays Michelle Carter with such emotional nuance and awkward callousness that it’s easily one of the best performances of her career.

Source: HuluElle Fanning underwent a lengthy transformation to physically embody Michelle Carter.

Not only is her acting phenomenal (and creepy), but the breakout star looks a lot like Michelle. It may not be immediately noticeable, but Elle went through quite a transformation behind the scenes. As for the makeup on her face, Elle spent almost two hours in the makeup chair, as reported by E! News. To pin down the minuscule details of Michelle’s features, makeup artist Erin Ayanian practically dissected footage from the HBO documentary on the case, I Love You, Now Die.

“I saw that documentary probably five or six times until the end,” he revealed to E! News. “Even parts of the court scenes where we could see that she had been biting her lip and had like a little scab on her lower lip.”

Although she spent a lot of time painstakingly painting Elle, Erin doesn’t want viewers to pay too much attention to her work. “You’re really trying to help tell a story, and unless the makeup is a story point, which it almost never is, you want the makeup to just go away,” she said. “I think if you’re noticing it too much, it can take you out of the story. So you just want to support the story and take a bit of a backseat. Be invisible.”

Elle Fanning dons a series of three wigs on Hulu’s ‘The Girl From Plainville.’

Considering that Elle is a natural blonde, you may not have noticed that she wears a series of three wigs in The Girl From Plainville. British wig company Alex Rousse made the wigs, which were then edited by hairstylist Jules Holdren to accurately reflect Michelle’s battle with an Eastern disorder. She “cut short strands at her hairline to give her the feeling of thinness and hair breakage due to Michelle’s bulimia.”

Jules was assisted by Arjen of Ren Studios (who worked on The Thing About Pam) and makeup artist Todd Watson to add a prosthetic forehead to the wig that Elle wore during the court scenes.

“This gave us the ability to show the thinness and breakage of hair due to Michelle’s drastic weight loss,” Jules explained to E! News. She said more liberties were taken with earlier episodes, as it’s hard to tell how Michelle looked and acted during the early days of her toxic relationship with Conrad. “She’s kind of a chameleon,” Jules said.

As for her clothes, costume designer Mirren Gorden-Crozier did a lot of research on the internet late at night to find the exact outfits Michelle Carter wore to court.

“The story happened not long ago, but it’s long enough to [the outfits] to not be in stores and things like that. Basically, with a lot of trolling on the internet I finally landed,” Mirren explained.

Michelle wore the Ann Taylor Loft extensively during the trial, even sharing clothes with her mother, Gail Carter, over the course of many court dates. “We found all the items that she used,” Mirren said.

Every detail mattered. Whether it was the adjustment of a pair of patent leather heels (which Elle asked to be one size too large) or the addition of a stress-induced lip scab, the hair, makeup and wardrobe teams impressively transformed Elle Fanning on the notorious Michelle Carter. .

New episodes of The Girl From Plainville premiere Tuesdays on Hulu.

