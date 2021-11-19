There’s a new Dark Souls inspired soulslike (and the release would be near)

The days go by and Elden Ring is approaching its official release in stores, after FromSoftware gave us the opportunity to try the soulslike in the recent playable beta.

The true heir of the saga of Dark Souls he showed himself in any case on the day of November 4th, with a long video lasting 15 minutes.

After all, in our tried we have explained to you that “Elden Ring will appear to many as a sort of Dark Souls 4 that now has an open world”.

All without counting the announcement of pre-order bonuses and a truly exaggerated Premium Collector’s Edition that will delight all collectors.

Now, as reported by DSO Gaming, another exponent of the soulslike genre is ready to launch into the arena and apparently the exit would be quite close.

We are talking about Bleak Faith Forsaken, horror-tinged action RPG that goes to school in the same class as Dark Souls and various sequels.

Ver e proper indie title successfully financed on Kickstarter some time ago, it is proposed as a soulslike soul open world, with quite clear references to the philosophy of the games of Hidetaka Miyazaki.

Now, the Archangel Studios team has released a new and intriguing gameplay video dedicated to Bleak Faith Forsaken called “100 Man Slayer”.

Find the movie in the player below:

Made in Unreal Engine 4 the game aims to a release by 2021, although the lack of a more exact release date just over a month from the end of the year does not rule out a postponement to 2022.

The development team consists of Mišo Vukčević, lead developer, artist, writer and sound designer, and from Mirko Stanic, co-developer and programmer, while Cal Freundlich And Rade Vukcevic are the composers of the soundtrack.

