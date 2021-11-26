There’s a new open world horror that’s just waiting to scare you (and for some reason it’s Dark Souls inspired)

The soul open world has invaded almost any videogame genre. We know that practically every formula has tried to jump into the open world, including the most famous and famous IPs: let’s think about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, we think about Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, we also think about the imminent Elden Ring, which opens up the experience of the trend a lot Souls.

Even the horror they could not be an exception. There have been open world horror experiences in the past, and there is certainly room for further study of this scenario – that’s what it wants to do Wronged Us, a new small production which, however, seems to have very clear ideas.

With a strong 90s mood, to the point of having the cutscene in 4: 3, the game would like to propose a narrative sector with a cinematographic imprint, with some truly illustrious sources of inspiration. The authors, in fact, claim to have looked to Dark Souls for quest design (!), to silent Hill for the script and the atmosphere. Finally, because these names weren’t high-sounding enough, the mechanics and gameplay were inspired by Resident Evil.

The intentions, in short, are the best, even if for now we don’t know a lot beyond the sources of inspiration: we know, on the other hand, that we will find ourselves within a mysterious small suburban town, apparently abandoned, where we will face psychological horror, with puzzles to solve and with unexpected monsters ready to party.

If you are in a hurry, we recommend that you slow down: the developers point out that at least a year and a half of work is missing to the game to get to its final form. On the other hand, we can taste its atmosphere in a first trailer, consisting of work-in-progress scenes: you can find it just above.

A glimpse from Wronged Us, the new open world horror

It therefore remains to be seen whether, at the time of its release, Wronged Us will be able to keep faith not only in the ambitious desire to propose itself with an open world horror – and we know that by diluting the timing of the narration it can sometimes be difficult to keep the tension intact -, but also in that of being up to the great masters at which he wants to be inspired by.

