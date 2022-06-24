There’s a wild conspiracy that Billie Eilish joined the Illuminati

As fans eagerly await Billie Eilish’s Glastonbury title on Friday, June 24, there’s a wild conspiracy theory circulating on social media that she’s joined the Illuminati.

Stick with us as we explain.

The Illuminati are a suspected and elusive organization that is said to want to revolutionize the planet with a “New World Order”.

Conspiracy theorists have long believed that Kanye West, Beyoncé and Jay Z were among the organization’s famous members, claiming they communicated with people through secret symbols in their songs and music videos.

There is a wild conspiracy theory that Billie Eilish is part of the Illuminati. Credit: Alamy

Now, Eilish is the latest famous face associated with the secret society based on her “All The Good Girls Go To Hell” music video.

TikTok channel Conspiracy Central looked at the theory last month and questioned whether it was its use of “bat wings” that had theorists pointing the finger.

In a spiritual sense, bats symbolize someone who is “aware of their own states of consciousness” and they represent “both death and life, endings and beginnings,” according to worldbirds.com.

What does this have to do with the Illuminati, we have to admit we are a little confused.

Back to the video, a member of the hosting duo began, “Everyone thinks she joined the Illuminati literally based on her last music video ‘All The Good Girls Go To Hell’.

“In this clip, everything is apocalyptic and everyone is like, ‘Oh the end of the world and she’s taking over’ because she has these huge wings, which to me look like a giant bat.

“So everyone is freaking out about it, but also what creative control does she have over her music videos?

“Honestly, at this point, probably a lot because the way she started out was super underground, so I guess she’s been doing things on her own terms this whole time, right? »

To which the other presenter asked, “What does the bat have to do with it? »

“It’s a sign,” said the first woman. “I don’t know, destruction?

His co-presenter asked, “From what? Isn’t there a symbol? alluding to the triangular shape people make with their hands to symbolize the secret society.

Interestingly in the comments below the video, the majority of users agreed with the bizarre theory.

One wrote: “You are pretty much on the right track and look through the celebs instagrams and we do promotions find out how they still have the 1 eye symbolism [sic]. »

“Illuminati is supposed to be a secret so celebrities don’t admit to many things,” posted another.

However, one fan pointed out that the song is actually about global warming, writing, “lol this song is about climate change it’s funny lol think that [sic]. »