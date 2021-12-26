There’s a woman in the new Blue Box horror image

In the last few days we have returned to talk about Abandoned following the publication of an official release from Blue Box Studios which confirms the arrival of a free update of the application for PlayStation 5 in the coming days. To accompany the new information we also find a mysterious image.

The Abandoned page on the Sony digital store (only the version accessible directly from the console) has indeed welcomed a new post accompanied by a couple of images depicting the face of a woman with Asian features on a black background.

Here is the new update published on the official Blue Box title page on PlayStation Store:

“We are preparing the Tech Demo within the Realtime Experience app. A notification will be sent when the update is ready.”

Most likely the update of the application arriving in the next few weeks will have the young woman as its protagonist, who can be carefully observed in two different versions of the image, which are almost identical, unlike a single detail: the presence of a nose piercing. We do not know at the moment if it is a trivial error or a hidden clue about the contents of the demo.

While waiting for the free update to arrive and finally show something concrete about the game, we remind you that Blue Box has received death threats following the publication of the ‘interactive’ teaser of Abandoned last summer.