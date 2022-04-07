There’s an important connection between ‘The Girl from Plainville’ and ‘Glee’

ads

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Girl From Plainville Episodes 1-4.

The disturbing story of Michelle Carter has been dramatized in the Hulu original television series The Girl From Plainville. Her case, which drew nationwide attention, raised the question of whether a person could be held criminally responsible for another person’s death if she encouraged them to commit suicide via text message.

But a deeper look at the Michelle Carter case revealed a strange link to the musical series Glee, which premiered in 2009 and starred Lea Michele as Rachel Berry and the late Cory Monteith as Finn Hudson.

As viewers become more familiar with Michelle Carter’s real-life case through the Hulu series, some may wonder about the connection between The Girl From Plainville and Glee. Read on to learn more about it.

L: Lea Michele as Rachel Berry on ‘Glee’; Right: Elle Fanning as Michelle Carter in ‘The Girl from Plainville’

There is a disturbing connection between ‘The Girl from Plainville’ and ‘Glee’.

In 2017, Michelle was convicted of involuntary manslaughter after she urged and encouraged her suicidal boyfriend, Conrad Roy, to go through with his suicide. It all happened through text messages dating back to 2014.

Michelle is now 25 years old and has largely stepped out of the spotlight following her release from prison in January 2020. It’s unclear what she’s up to these days, if she still lives in Plainville, and what her thoughts are on the situation. Hulu series.

But back to the Glee connection: Episode 1 of The Girl From Plainville ends with Michelle (Elle Fanning) staring at her reflection, crying in front of the mirror, and rehearsing the lines Lea’s character, Rachel Berry, says on Glee. Michelle is specifically focusing on the episode titled “The Quarterback,” in which Rachel deals with her grief and sadness over Finn’s untimely death.

The premiere of The Girl From Plainville concludes with Michelle singing “Make You Feel My Love” in an overly emotional way that suggests she might make herself cry on cue.

For viewers, it’s almost as if crying on cue is something Michelle is practicing to invoke pity from an audience that might one day see her perform a version of the song in honor of Conrad’s death. Also, when Michelle’s parents begin to question her about her involvement in Conrad’s death, she instantly starts quoting a line from Glee, which her sister recognizes and calls out to her.

Source: YouTube/@BlockBusterUK Episode 4 of ‘The Girl from Plainville’ draws even more comparisons to ‘Glee’.

In a main scene of episode 4 of The Girl from Plainville, Michelle is found dressed in a Glee-inspired schoolgirl outfit like the one Lea wore on the show. She starts singing in the middle of the street near her neighborhood and she imagines Conrad standing there, belting out the lyrics to her. He also wears a letterman jacket similar to the one Cory wore in the Fox series.

Michelle and Conrad match in red, looking like characters straight out of a classic Glee episode. Is it possible that Michelle wanted to encourage Conrad to end her life so that she could receive the same amount of attention, empathy, and recognition that Lea Michele received when Cory, her co-star and boyfriend at the time, died?

In real life, that is what the prosecution claimed. Michelle Carter sent her friends “thousands of text messages … before, during and after Roy’s death” in which she “placed herself at the center of his suicide and blamed herself for not stopping it,” prosecutors said. according to BuzzFeed News.

But almost more bizarrely, reviewing the texts, which were read aloud in court, BuzzFeed News readers noted that several of the messages appeared to have been copied, almost word for word, from the aforementioned Glee episode.

Hulu’s The Girl From Plainville episode 5 premieres on April 12, 2022.

