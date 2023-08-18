There’s An Obvious Reason Why Daniel Radcliffe Stopped Dating His ‘Harry Potter’ Co-Stars

Daniel Radcliffe became an icon after winning the hearts of fans by bringing to life the famous Hogwarts wizard in the saga.harry potter’ which he played between 2001 and 2011. During these years, the actor grew up with his co-stars Emma Watson And Rupert GrintBeloved Hermione and Ron in fiction.

However, Radcliffe’s tenure through the franchise hasn’t been exactly what you’d expect. On one occasion, the actor spoke in detail about his first steps and experiences in the world of cinema and spoke openly about his relationship with actors During the years of filming of the saga, admitting that, for some time, kept your distance from them.

“I’ve learned that the only definition of success that can matter is yours. Everyone thinks I’ve been totally successful and I can stop now. There’s an attitude that success equates to money and if you If you did it young, you’ve been successful,’ actor George Strombolopoulos told Tonight.

“I don’t think I think of myself because I think of success lies in being a better actor With everyone I work with. i consider success as success career longevity“, she claimed.

Radcliffe, focused on his goal of becoming a great actor and diversifying his work, had to distance himself from his co-stars in order to become the actor he wanted to be. “I used to do a lot of mischief before, but now I want to be an actor more mature and serious“, she confessed Material, ,I don’t join the cast drinking or partying anymore,

Despite this, the actors continued to maintain great bonding during filming However, they became very good friends Their relationship is not that close at the moment As many fans might have expected, as you can see in the video above.

To the surprise of many, Radcliffe also focused on developing his career. he considered leaving the saga Before time to change his career and take on other roles. He confessed, “For the third film, I thought, If there’s a time to go out, it’s now; there’s still enough time for another actor to come in and establish himself.” Guardian, “For a while I thought, if I do all this, will I be able to move on to other things or i should start doing other things Now?”.

luckily daniels he turned away And continued to delight fans as the iconic Harry Potter, a role for which, no matter how many years pass, he will always be remembered. So much so, that many fans of the saga wondered about Radcliffe after WarnerMedia’s announcement. development of a new series About the magical world of Hogwarts for HBO Max. However, there will be new cast in the series and Daniel has confessed that not interested in participating Nor do any surprise cameos.

With all this, Radcliffe has recently welcomed eldest son With his partner, actress Erin Darke, whom he met in 2012 on the sets of the film ‘Kill Your Darlings’. To enjoy his fatherhood, as you can see in the video above, the actor has admitted that he plans to work less in the future To focus on your child.