there’s Khaby Lame in the hilarious spot for the nextgen console

Embracing a new generation of consoles has never been easier, Microsoft suggests in the hilarious Xbox Series S commercial starring, yes, the hugely popular TikToker Khaby Lame.

With the irresistible ironic streak that distinguishes his performances and raised him to the status of a global social icon, our local influencer and comedian draws inspiration from the clumsy “do-it-yourself” video of a content creator to invite us, as only he knows how to do, to don’t make things too complicated. All this, in the name of the “little sister” of Xbox Series X.

Starting from DIY movie of a user who tried to create a fort, Khaby Lame shows in the commercial how simple it is to exploit the nextgen power of Xbox Series S to complete the same assignment in the virtual dimension of Fortnite Chapter 2.

The “do it yourself” video with the collapsed fort is thus used by the Xbox marketing department as a metaphor for “don’t complicate your life: Xbox Series S is simply of the new generation thanks to speed, performance, connection and content. Xbox Series S offers all these benefits and many more next-generation features, all on the smallest Xbox ever. “.