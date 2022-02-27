There’s No Doubt That Tom Holland’s Cameo In “Euphoria” Could Be Closer Than We Think

It was a fun night for Tom Holland, Zendaya and their friends! The “Spider-Man: No Way Home” co-stars, and one of the hottest couples of the moment, were spotted attending a New York Rangers hockey game at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

But it wasn’t a date for two. Tom and Zendaya were joined by their younger brother, Harry Holland, and their “Euphoria” co-star, Hunter Schafer, as well as a few other friends.. Earlier in the day, Zendaya was spotted shopping at the Bulgari store and heading out for lunch at The Two Hand restaurant in SoHo.

It is no secret to anyone that Tom wants to be part of “Euphoria” and his romance with Zendaya brings him closer to that possibility. The actor recently made his feelings known in an interview, previously sharing that he visited the set around 30 times while his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya was filming. Adding to the intrigue, Tom was recently seen “on the prowl” in a cast photo with the East Highland crew.

Could Tom Holland join “Euphoria”?

Given the palpable on-screen chemistry between Zendaya and Tom, it’s no surprise that fans want this crossover to happen, and it turns out the “Euphoria” cast is also very into the idea. In an interview with IMDb, several cast members weighed in on the idea of ​​Tom joining the hit HBO series.

Nika King, who plays Rue’s mother Leslie, suggested an interesting scene. Tom must bring Spider-Man to Euphoria in a fantasy sequence. Sydney Sweeney, also known as Cassie Howard in the series, assured that she too is ready for the famous Tom to put on the suit of Spidey and save the day.

Maude Apatow agreed, suggesting that there should be a crossover episode that brings Spider-Man into the everyday lives of Euphoria’s teenagers. “The euphoria meets the MCU,” added Sydney. Zendaya, who previously hinted that she would talk to the people at HBO to make this happen, laughed in response, “I don’t know how Disney would feel about it, but yeah!” Whether Tom appears in a Spidey suit (shiny, maybe?) or as a regular student from East Highland, one thing is clear: Everyone wants Tom to join “Euphoria.”