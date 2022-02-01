Theresa May’s criticisms of Boris Johnson for the parties organized during the lockdown

On Monday afternoon, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson commented in front of the British Parliament on the result of the investigation conducted within the government concerning the parties that had been organized in his official residence in London in violation of the restrictions introduced for the pandemic during the first lockdown.

Johnson apologized and said he will now await the outcome of the police investigation, but before and after his speech he was heavily criticized by many lawmakers. The harshest criticisms came from the opposition parties, and in particular from the Labor party, which explicitly asked for his resignation. But several criticisms have also been leveled at Johnson by MPs from his own party, the Conservative party. One of the harshest comments came from Theresa May, the first British minister between 2016 and 2019, of which Johnson was the successor at the helm of the country, who addressed the prime minister as follows:

“What Gray’s report shows is 10 Downing Street [la residenza del primo ministro a Londra, ndr] they weren’t observing the rules they had imposed on the citizens, so either my honorable friend hadn’t read the rules, or he didn’t understand them, or those who were with him didn’t think they affected them too: which of these? “

Johnson answered May’s question by addressing the speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, saying “this is not what the Gray report says” and suggesting that May wait for the police investigation to end before drawing any conclusions on the matter.

In addition to May, several other Conservative party members have criticized Johnson. One of the most severe interventions was that of Aaron Bell who recalled how during the pandemic, when grandmother died, only 10 people were able to attend her funeral: “Many people who loved her had to follow him online. I didn’t hug my brothers, I didn’t hug my parents. I gave a eulogy and then I didn’t even go to her house for a cup of tea, I drove three hours from Kent to Staffordshire. Does the prime minister think I was a fool? ‘

However, several other Conservatives have strongly insisted on the need for Sue Gray’s report to be published in its entirety once the police investigation is concluded. The version first delivered to Johnson and then released to the press, in fact, has been changed, because the London police are also investigating the same parties, who have asked Gray to exclude the most serious accusations against Johnson and his collaborators from his conclusions. During his speech in parliament Johnson refused to undertake to publish the report in full, saying he will decide in due course, but a few hours after the conclusion of the debate, a government spokesman assured that the document will be published in full after the investigation is completed. .