Thermal cars in front of the charging stations? With Tesla’s new system it will be impossible

To every owner of electric cars happened at least once: finding a car parked in front of a charging station. Obviously, these are “illegal” parking lots, very often by owners of cars with internal combustion engines, but sometimes, much worse, by electric motorists who mistake the column for a reserved place.

This also happens at i Tesla Supercharger, and even in the United States a movement was born where the thing is done on purpose as a protest against the Elon Musk brand. All over the country, as they say, and in fact the Chinese Tesla owners have also had the same problem. But a possible solution came precisely from Asia.

In some locations the managers have started installing mechanical parking bollards, effective but disconnected from the Tesla ecosystem. Owners must frame a QR Code on the column to unlock the bollard via a third-party app. Tesla understood the potential of this method, ed has integrated it all into its app.

In the new Chinese Superchargers where the bollards are present, the user can lower them simply by pressing a button in the usual application, indicating the correct number of the stall. An extra step is added for charging, which before in practice had none, but problems are avoided with a good degree of safety.

It seems that Tesla is adopting this solution in all the new Chinese Superchargers, but we do not know for now if there is the intention to do the same thing all over the world.

