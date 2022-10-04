Thermoelectric Antonio Guiteras stops its generation again

This Monday, October 3, after 7:00 am, the Cuban Thermoelectric Power Plant (CTE) Antonio Guiteras de Matanzas abandoned the National Electroenergetic System (SEN). The reason was that he experienced new damage to his boiler with a water leak and was unable to stabilize his operations.

The Yumurian CTE had returned to the SEN on Sunday night after fixing a problem with the control panel and the generator. In the part of the day, the Electric Union of Cuba (UNE) reported that it generated 1,930 MW of energy and the demand was 1,950 MW.

With this difference, there was practically enough electricity to cover the demand of the entire country. Other information related to the other CTEs on the island was also offered.

Other power plants without providing energy

It was ensured that at the beginning of the week, units 6 and 7 of the CTE Mariel were not generating electricity due to breakages. The Otto Parellada CTE and unit 3 of the Santa Cruz del Norte CTE in Mayabeque were paralyzed.

Number 4 of the Nuevitas CTE in Camagüey and number 2 of the Lidio Ramón Pérez de Felton CTE in Holguín were also not active. The 4 in failure and the 3 for maintenance, both of the CTE Rente in Santiago de Cuba, complete the group of detained power plants.

The panorama confirms the deficit of energy production by means of thermal generation and distributed generation. There was the expectation that for the hour of maximum current use this Monday, the Matanzas CTE would contribute 230 MW.

The synchronization with the SEN today of Energas unit 2 in the Mayabeque municipality of Jaruco was in the forecast. The generation power of this plant is around 60 MW, but due to unforeseen events, it is not possible to comply with the plan.