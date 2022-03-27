Thermophotovoltaic batteries: a cheap solution to store renewable energy – Technology – Hybrids and Electric

The rise of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, is creating a new paradigm in the energy sector: more and more electricity is produced when there is no demand. And this is causing much of this electricity to be lost.

In this situation, it might seem logical to harness that surplus renewable electricity to produce heat and power when needed. However, we face a technological problem: we lack a system that is capable of storing and producing this energy economically on demand.

Researchers of the Solar Energy Institute of the Polytechnic University of Madrid (IES-UPM) have found a possible solution: a system that could store large amounts of renewable electricity for long periods of time very cheaply and provide heat and electricity on demand.

The system, described in a recent article in Joule, uses surplus generation from intermittent renewable energy such as solar or wind power to melt cheap metals, such as silicon or ferro-silicon alloys, at temperatures above 1,000 °C Silicon alloys can store large amounts of energy during their fusion process. This type of energy is called “latent heat”.

For example, a liter of silicon stores more than 1 kWh of energy in the form of latent heat, which is precisely the amount of energy contained in a liter of hydrogen pressurized at 500 bar. However, unlike hydrogen, silicon can be stored at atmospheric pressure, making the system potentially cheaper and safer.

A key to the system refers to the way that stored heat is converted into electricity. When silicon melts at over 1000ºC it shines like the sun. Therefore, it is possible to convert radiated heat back into electricity using photovoltaic cells.

The calls Thermophotovoltaic generators are like miniature photovoltaic installations that can produce up to 100 times more power than a conventional solar power plant. In other words: if a square meter of solar panel produces 200 W, a square meter of thermophotovoltaic panel produces 20 kW.

And not only the power, but the conversion efficiency is also higher. The efficiency of thermophotovoltaic cells ranges between 30 and 40% depending on the temperature of the heat source. Comparatively, commercial solar photovoltaic panels have efficiencies of between 15% and 20%. The use of thermophotovoltaic generators, instead of conventional heat engines (such as Stirling, Brayton or Rankine cycles), avoids the use of moving parts, fluids or complex heat exchangers. In this way, the whole system can be made economical, compact and quiet.

According to the study, latent heat thermophotovoltaic batteries could store large amounts of surplus renewable electricity. “A large part of this electricity will be produced when there is no demand, so it will be sold very cheaply in the electricity market,” says Alejandro Datas, an IES-UPM researcher who leads the project.

“It is therefore essential to store this electricity in a very cheap system, since it would not make sense to store something so cheap in a very expensive box. Therefore, storing surplus electricity in the form of heat makes a lot of sense, since it is one of the cheapest ways of storing energy”, continues the researcher.

In particular, silicon and ferrosilicon alloys can store energy at a cost of less than €4 per kWh, which is 100 times cheaper than current stationary lithium-ion batteries. The total cost will be higher after incorporating the container and the thermal insulation. But, according to the study, it would be possible to reach costs around €10 per kWh if the system is large enoughtypically more than 10 MWh, since the cost of thermal insulation would be a small fraction of the total cost of the system.

The fact that only a fraction of the stored heat is converted back to electricity is not necessarily a problem. If the system is cheap enough, it would be enough to recover only 30-40% of the energy in the form of electricity to make them preferable to other more expensive technologies, such as lithium-ion batteries.

Also, the remaining 60-70% of the heat that is not converted to electricity can be delivered directly to buildings, factories or cities, which would reduce your natural gas consumption. Heat accounts for more than 50% of global energy demand and 40% of global CO2 emissions. In this way, the storage of wind or photovoltaic energy in thermophotovoltaic latent heat batteries would not only allow substantial cost savings, but would also satisfy part of this great demand for heat through renewable sources.

Therefore, “developing this type of system can be key to reducing our dependence on fossil fuels, not only in the electricity sector, but also in the thermal sector,” concludes Datas.

The first laboratory-scale prototype of the system that has been manufactured within the framework of a European project (AMADEUS) is now available at IES-UPM, and the first experimental results have been published in said study. This is the culmination of more than 10 years of research at IES-UPM. However, the technology still needs a lot of investment before it can hit the market.

For example, the current laboratory prototype has less than 1 kWh of storage capacity, but energy storage capacities of more than 10 MWh are needed for this technology to be profitable. Therefore, the next challenge is to scale the technology and test its feasibility on a large scale. To do this, IES-UPM researchers are already putting together the team that will make it possible.