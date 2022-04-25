These 10 games on sale for Switch cost less than 5 euros

New offers available in the eShop, this time for 10 games for Nintendo Switch for less than 5 euros.

A period of boredom? Don’t know what to play right now? Leave it to us! we propose 10 games for Nintendo Switch on offer for less than 5 euros.

Because playing never has to be expensive, even less if we take into account that almost all the time there are discounts available on top digital stores.

This time they star sales available in the Nintendo eShop. For very little price you can find very fun, durable and fantastic games.

This is the case of these discounts that we have prepared for you. Ten in all so you’ll be spoiled for choice with a variety in game genres.

Types of games like Strategy, Platform, First Person Shooter or Action These are some of the proposals that we have prepared for you and that you can see a little further down.

If everything is ready with this, let’s start with the offers in the eShop. And we do it with a title that comes in handy right now to remind us that the mistakes of war should not be repeated.

This War of Mine: Complete Edition

This War of Mine with its Complete Edition is a very different experience. There are no soldiers and the protagonists are a group of civilians in a city besieged by war, as we have in our analysis.

With little food or medicine and in constant danger from snipers and hostile civilians, war is seen from a new angle. With a 95% discount, the game is in the eShop for only €1.99.

Toki

Toki is the legendary action/platform title originally published in 1989 for arcade games. A few years ago it returned in a new version of the most simian and fun, here you can read our analysis.

With hand-redrawn graphics and completely re-orchestrated, this arcade classic is as fun as the original arcade if not more. Right now you have it with a 93% discount and yours for only €1.04 in the eShop.

Moonlighter

Moonlighter is a top-down perspective ARPG with roguelite and management elements. The Spanish study Digital Sun it put a detailed and colorful visual section with pixel art style along with a great soundtrack.

You are Will, a shopkeeper who aspires to be a hero to unravel the mystery of the dungeons that his people see as a source of wealth. His offer with a discount of 80% and the €4.99 it costs in the eShop knocks on the door of your Nintendo Switch.

Doom 64

Doom 64 is the next installment in the iconic first-person shooter series released exclusively for the Nintendo 64 in 1997. It was developed by Midway Games and overseen by id Software.

After the events of Doom II at the playable level, it is traced to the frenetic style characteristic of the original deliveries (except Doom 3, which bet more on terror and emphasis on the narrative). It’s only 50% off, but its €2.49 on the eShop is more than enough to tempt you.

Worms Rumble

Worms Rumble is the installment that celebrates 25 years of the saga. A real-time 2D shooting game with two main modes Deathmatch and Battle Royale and 32 worms in real-time scenarios, abandoning the traditional turn-based system.

This time the worms move faster, with a new movement and stamina meter. There is a wide variety of weapons and you can participate in challenges and seasonal events, all for a 75% discount and €3.74 in the eShop.

DOOM 3

DOOM 3 comes to a Nintendo console for the first time to celebrate one of the doom anniversaries. But the best of all is that it does not arrive alone, it has the Resurrection of Evil and The Lost Missions expansions.

In this reinterpretation of the original it is a jewel of terror and action. Make your way through the demon-infested facility before heading into the abyss… Again with a 50% discount and for €4.99 on the eShop.

Brothers A Tale of Two Sons

Brothers A Tale of Two Sons was the Josef Fares first game (A Way Out, It Takes Two), join the brothers on their epic fairytale journey. He controls both brothers at the same time: a single player game mechanic, but cooperative.

A man clings to life and his children, desperate to cure their sick father, are left with only one option: find “The Water of Life” and take it with them. One will be strong; the other weak. One will be brave; the other scared. They will have to be… Brothers; its 75% discount and its €3.74 in the eShop leave little room.

Doom (1993)

The first original Doom (the one from 1993) is a legend of the FPS genre. Id Software began its brilliant journey with Wolfenstein, then took the action to the red planet infested with bloodthirsty demons.

Lover or not of shooters, Doom is one of the mandatory sagas to play. But the best of all is that they can be played anywhere, such as on Switch, since their 50% discount along with their €2.49 on the eShop leave it amazing.

Overcooked: Special Edition

Overcooked in its Special Edition brushes the barrier of this compilation, it is a cooperative, casual and chaotic cooking game for one to four players. The game can break up lifelong friendships and put a relationship to the test, all under a cute cooking premise.

Under a time limit, you must prepare some recipes by mixing and cooking ingredients while you move through the area in a limited way, coordinating with the other person. Take advantage of its 75% discount and its €4.99 in eShop.

Doom II

Doom II is the way we have to say goodbye to this deal compilation for Switch. You have already seen it described a few lines above, but now you can immerse yourself in its classic adventure. Along with the 20 extra levels of Master Levels and online and coop for 4 players, the offer is clear.

The fantastic sequel to the revolutionary Doom includes the super shotgun to fight the Icon of Sin boss. Once again, its discount is 50% and its price is only €2.49 in Nintendo eShop.

And by that we have already finished with this new compilation of the 10 games for Nintendo Switch on offer for less than 5 euros.

Tell us a bit, are you going to play any of them? The discounts will end soon, so don’t think about it too much.