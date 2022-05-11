these 10 players who completely missed their season

As the 2021/2022 season is almost over, it’s time to take stock. Who are the players who completely missed their season? Here are the 10 players who were disappointing!

These transfers that did not work

At the start of the season, we saw a lot of players leave their club and try their luck elsewhere. For some, it was a good personal outcome. Cristiano Ronaldo was quite successful in his return to Manchester United, although he did not achieve the goal of qualifying his team for the next Champions League.

Luis Diaz in Liverpool or David Alaba at Real Madrid are real added value for their club. But for other players, the integration was more complicated. This is the case of Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish who came to play in Manchester, without having the expected success.

The big players in difficulty

Mohamed Salah, Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe. All these big names in football have one thing in common: consistency. This season again, they have completed a very prolific exercise. It is unfortunately quite the opposite of certain stars of the round ball.

The French N’Golo Kanté, Paul Pogba or even Antoine Griezmann struggling to show their best level. Same observation for the sevenfold Golden Ball, Lionel Messi who failed to integrate into Paris Saint-Germain. Find out who are the 10 players who have particularly disappointed this season.