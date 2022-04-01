These 12 Nintendo Switch Online games are very good and despite the years, we recommend them

Retro games are one of the best claims of the Nintendo Switch Online service, but what are the most recommended today? Not all games have passed the passage of time with the same luck, so here we give you a small list with which to get the most fun out of these great classics.

The Nintendo Switch Online service has been active almost since the launch of the Nintendo Switch, with a subscription system that provides a number of features, including the online multiplayer for titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It also allows the saving of data in the cloud and the use of a voice chat through a mobile application. Of course, it also brings a number of exclusive offers for subscribers, from video games to products, such as classic controllers. But what else does it offer?

Currently, one of the main pillars of the service is access to a collection of retro games for NES and SNES. Since last year, games of N64 and Mega Drive through a controversial expansion pass that also included Happy Home Paradise. It is, in a nutshell, the old Virtual Console for Wii, Wii U and Nintendo 3DS, now turned into a subscription service. The catalog is growing and new games and consoles are added periodically. It is expected, for example, that in a Next future we have titles from Game Boy, GBC, GBA, Nintendo DS and maybe others like Game Gear, TurboGrafx-16 or the mythical Neo Geo. Therefore, it could be considered that the service is still in its infancy, although it must be said in its favor that it already has real gems. Super Metroid, Yoshi’s Island, Pilotwings, Super Mario 64, Ocarina of Time, Paper Mario, Banjo-Kazooie, Altered Beast, Golden Axe, Shining Force… We couldn’t fit all of them into this selection, and that wasn’t really the intention. but rather to help you find which video games in the collection can be enjoyed the most today. Games that have successfully stood the test of time. oh! And don’t forget about propose your favorite retro games in the comments too And what else do you recommend playing today.

However, before you dare to fill your console with retro games, you may want to expand your memory a bit. For this reason, we recommend you take a look at this guide with the best MicroSD cards for Switch, having options to increase the storage capacity of the system by 128 GB for only 21.39 euros, 252 GB paying 34.98 euros or, if you still need more, paying 74.98 euros for 512 GB.

f-zero

Platform: Super NES



Year of release: 1990



Developed by Nintendo



The mythical Mode 7, which allowed to offer a 3D perspective sensation, became popular thanks to video games as well executed as F-Zero. Many users fell in love with the license with this very fast racing game with 15 different layouts and a soundtrack containing iconic hits of the history of video games. Today it continues to offer exquisite fluidity, responsive control, and difficulty with the ability to make things very difficult for you. If you don’t have much time to play, and you play short games, it’s one of those essential retro games that never fail.

Super Mario World

Platform: Super NES



Year of release: 1990



Developed by Nintendo



Before this we had other wonderful video games by the Italian plumber created by Shigeru Miyamoto. However, SMW was the mustachioed entry into Super Nintendo, and he had to do it with a bang! The title premiered with the console and was an explosion of color for the time. Accustomed to seeing Mario in 8 bits, the jump to 16 bits was a revolution which was accompanied by larger worlds and levels, as well as the appearance of Yoshi. He is a timeless classic, and that is why he had to have a place in our list.

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Platform: Super NES



Year of release: 1991



Developed by Nintendo

The Zelda game saga underwent a major evolution with the release of TLOZ: A Link to the Past. It had such iconic graphics and a well-executed top-down perspective that it has influenced a number of future video games. In addition, it was an unusually large game for its time, with a blatant mega of memory that it gave to create two parallel worlds. Due to its magnificent control, how well it is designed, the dungeons, the objects… today it is one of the best playable titles in the retro catalog of Nintendo Switch Online. Essential!

Streets of Rage 2

Platform: Mega Drive



Year of release: 1992



Developed by Sega



The genre of “me against the neighborhood” was very popular in the 90s, and jewels like SOR2 give a good account of it, which was one of the best that the Megadrive console had. To highlight, its great graphics and spectacular soundtrack… but of course also its playability. The sega beat ’em up He showed off the company’s arcade talent, by proposing a direct contender for such beloved titles as Final Fight or Double Dragon. We have currently tested it and confirm that the gameplay of it does not expire. Highly recommended.

sonic the hedgehog 2

Platform: Mega Drive



Year of release: 1992



Developed by Sega



The platform genre wouldn’t be the same without Sonic. The speedy hedgehog created by Yuji Naka and company had a great moment with Sonic 2, a sequel that boasted better graphics, great level design and, of course, a lot of speed. It is considered one of the best Sonic games, and therefore a source of inspiration for other more current gems like Sonic Mania. The same thing happens to Mario, that his titles never go out of style, so it’s one of those games that doesn’t matter if another 30 years go by.

Super Mario Kart

Platform: Super NES



Year of release: 1992



Developed by Nintendo



The expression “take a Mario Kart” acquires its meaning from this video game. SMK marked the beginning of a saga characterized by putting mythical Nintendo characters to run, from Mario to Donkey Kong, passing through Toad or Bowser. Already from this installment, each character demonstrated a different behavior in the race… and they had the possibility of throwing objects! Replaying it today (or discovering it for the first time) is not just an exercise in nostalgia, but in funsince it is a classic that has resisted its 30 years quite well.

Donkey Kong Country

Platform: Super NES



Year of release: 1994



Powered by Rare

DKC is one of the best platforms of all time, which marked a before and after in Super Nintendo both for its increasing difficulty and for how technologically advanced it was at the time. With 3d rendered graphics, has iconic and unrepeatable moments, such as the minecart phases or the use of the barrels as a projectile. Its excellent control and variety make it one of the best recommendations we can give you today. In addition, you have the entire trilogy on the Nintendo service, with the equally great Donkey Kong Country 2 and Donkey Kong Country 3.

Super Punch Out!!

Platform: Super NES



Year of release: 1994



Developed by Nintendo



In Nintendo Switch Online you have a classic like Punch-Out!! on NES, but without a doubt the one we really recommend is its sequel for SNES, which brings together all the magic of the original arcade. Super Punch Out!! It is surprising how well it has endured over the years, and it can be played like a charm on Nintendo Switch. What does it offer? Vibrant boxing matches in which reflexes are rewarded and also the use of different strategies and tactics with each opponent. It is as fun and challenging as the first day, a reason that more than justifies its appearance on this list.

Gunstar Heroes

Platform: Mega Drive



Year of release: 1993



Powered by Treasure



Do you like shots? If the answer is yes, the shooter run and gun from the developer Treasure is a great recommendation. The Japanese studio built a great reputation in the action genre thanks to titles like this one. It is fast, vibrant and with a more than remarkable artistic direction. Even today it is a very enjoyable video game, due to its intensity and sense of chaos while shots rain down everywhere. Highly recommended to download adrenaline.

Super Mario All Stars

Platform: Super NES



Year of release: 1993



Developed by Nintendo



We were going to recommend each of the video games separately, but here they are all together and with a fairly powerful graphic renovation for the time. SMB1, SMB2, SMB3 and The Lost Levels are true must-haves of the platform genre. In particular, the last one is designed for those who want a major challenge at the controls. Since the gameplay of Super Mario games never gets old, this is an absolute recommendation.

Star Fox 64

Platform: Nintendo 64



Release Year: 1997



Developed by Nintendo



Also known as Lylat Wars in Spain, it is without a doubt one of the best video games in the Star Fox saga (if not the best). His stupendous control remains so even today, proving an extraordinary fluency, but even more interesting was its level system, based on multiple routes that depended on our skill at the controls. The story wasn’t bad at all, and it had voices for the pilots! Without a doubt, one of the best N64 games that have best withstood the test of time.

Sin and Punishment

Platform: Nintendo 64



Year of release: 2000



Powered by Treasure



There may be better recommendations in the Nintendo Switch Online catalog, but we didn’t want to leave this great game out for several reasons. The first is that it never left Japan, and this is the first time we could finally enjoy it. The second is that it is a unparalleled shooter action arcade and brilliant execution. All in all, addictive and hilarious, and can also be played cooperatively! For short games, full of frenzy, it is a great option.