These 12 Samsung Galaxy have already received the Android update of May 2022

If you have one of these Samsung devices, you will be able to update it with the latest security patch very soon.

One more month, Samsung has managed to get ahead of Google and the rest of the manufacturers and be the first company to update its terminals with the Android version of May 2022.

Thus, after recently updating all the Galaxy S22 series smartphones, now the Korean giant has launched the May 2022 Android update on 12 other Samsung Galaxy.

If you have one of these Samsung Galaxy, you can now download the May 2022 update

As we can read in the 9to5Google medium, the Korean firm has begun to roll out the May 2022 Android update to 12 more devices in the Samsung Galaxy family.

The 12 Samsung Galaxy devices that are already receiving the May 2022 Android update are the following:

Samsung Galaxy S21/S21+/S21 Ultra (Firmware version: G991BXXU5CVDD)

Samsung Galaxy S20/S20+/S20 Ultra (Firmware version: G98xBXXUEFVDB)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Firmware version: F926U1UES1CVD4)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (Firmware version: F711U1TBS2CVD4)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Note 20 Ultra (Firmware version: N98xU1UES2FVD6)

Samsung Galaxy M33 (Firmware version: M336BXXU2AVD5)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (Firmware version: X900XXU2AVD6)

This update includes the May 2022 security patch, which fixes a total of 32 vulnerabilities related to privacy and security, 7 of which are marked as critical and another 22 as important. Also, according to Google’s security bulletin, this new security patch also includes fixes for 14 different problems.

In addition, for all the devices on this list except the Samsung Galaxy M33 and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, this update also includes, as we recently told you, four functions of the cameras of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Which are the following:

Improved night portrait mode

Improved Auto Framing

Support for video call app extensions and auto framing effects

Quality improvements for third-party camera apps and social media apps

If you have one of those Samsung Galaxy and you want to check if this update is already available, you simply have to access the section Software update found in the menu of Settings of your device. In case you already have it available, you just have to click on the button Download and install to update your phone or tablet with the latest Android security patch.

