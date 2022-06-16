These 15 celebrities have publicly acknowledged that they have mental problems

The taboos on mental health are less and less, we are advancing in a society that, more strongly than ever, validates the existence of pathologies of this type, thus allowing more people to dare to release their repressions, exposing their problems, freeing themselves from burdens and actively accepting the need for medical care. Despite the fact that many believe that because they are successful, notoriety and money, Hollywood actors and actresses and singers of international stature are unblemished from suffering from this kind of condition, the reality is that they are not. Many of them also fight daily battles with psychological disorders, which in many cases are linked to generational chains or result from the imminent social pressure of being a public figure. Here we present 10 celebrities who have publicly acknowledged that they have mental problems.

Among the most common diseases are bipolarity, anxiety, depression and OCD. However, the range is quite large and varied, including more serious pathologies, such as schizophrenia. To break the stigma, many celebrities have revealed their situation to fans, even giving details of how this has affected their lives on many levels. One of those latest additions to the list was 25-year-old British actress Ruby Barker, who recently rose to fame after playing Marina Thompson in the second season of Netflix’s series “The Bridgertons.” The young woman explained through her social networks that after her debut she was hospitalized due to the pressure of her fame, so she would take a temporary break to recover. She also urged her followers to lead a balanced life: “…if you are suffering, please do yourself a favor: take a break, stop being so hard on yourself.”

Jim Carrey, known for his charisma and humor, confirmed, after his participation in the movie Sonic 2, that he would retire from acting. The actor explained that at this point in his life he wants to focus on his peace of mind. Let us remember that Carrey has repeatedly spoken about his diagnosis of Bipolarity, a disease that debates him between two peaks of moods, being able to be euphoric-joyful, or plunged into deep depression. Another big surprise is Megan Fox, one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood, she took a long break from the big screen after her participation in “Transformers” because she suffered a collapse as a result of the sexualization of the image her. In 2009, the interpreter disclosed that she believes she suffers from nothing less than schizophrenia. She justified that she has “auditory hallucinations, paranoia and social dysfunction” and describes herself as “hysterical, neurotic, introverted and insecure.”

Oscar winners and singers of international stature

The Oscar winner, Brad Pitt, also suffers from a rare pathology. In 2013 he revealed that he suffers from prosopagnosia, which means that he has the ability to recognize that he has a person in front of him, but his brain cannot identify his face or link him to someone. For this reason many consider him rude. Another great commotion was the one that was generated after the retirement of the action actor Bruce Willis. The news was released by his daughter, who explained that his father had been diagnosed with aphasia, a neurological disorder that affects his ability to express and understand written or spoken language.

Also included in the collection of rare cases is Michael J. Fox, famous for his role as Marty McFly in the “Back to the Future” saga, who was diagnosed in 1991 with Parkinson’s, a nervous system disorder that causes tremors, stiffness and slowness . The actor of “The Wolf of Wall Street”, Leonardo DiCaprio, has suffered from obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) since childhood, which implies that he has recurrent intrusive thoughts or ideas that cause anxiety and are only calmed with actions or rituals repetitive. Although he passed away in 2014, one of the most mediatic cases about suicide and mental illness is that of Robin Williams, being a beloved actor and comedian. He had Lewy body dementia, a degenerative disturbance that can impair movement and cause hallucinations.

For his part, Justin Timberlake stands out for his multifaceted career: actor, singer, songwriter, record producer and dancer. But he is not saved from entering this list with a double pathology, obsessive-compulsive disorder and ADHD. The latter, also known as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, also affects actress Jennifer Lawrence, famous for her leading role in the “Hunger Games” saga.

Now, if we go to the world of music, the Colombian reggaeton player J Balvin claimed depression and anxiety problems; American singer Billy Ellis suffers from Tourette syndrome, which implies the presence of involuntary movements (nervous tics); former Disney actresses and performers Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez were diagnosed with bipolar disorder and manic depression, respectively; Colombian Camilo Echeverry acknowledged that he suffers from narcolepsy, a chronic sleep disorder characterized by extreme sleepiness during the day and sudden attacks of sleep; and the famous Lady Gaga suffered from bulimia for several years in her teens.