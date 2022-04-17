these 18 stars look a lot alike!

It would seem that thewe all have a doppelgänger somewhere in the world. But while some people do everything they can to look like their favorite star, some stars would like us to stop confusing them with their colleagues! No it is not Katy Perry in that trailer you just saw, but good Zooey Deschanel. On the other hand, this represents a godsend for directors and casting directors!

Margot Robbie, the new Barbie doll

The cast of the film Barbierealized by Greta Gerwig (lady bird, The Daughters of Doctor March), has just been unveiled: Ryan Gosling will play Ken and Margot Robbie will be Barbie. Franco-British actress Emma Mackey, very often compared to Margot Robbie as they are so similar, also joins the cast, without it being known who she will play for all that. There is a good chance that she will play one of Barbie’s sisters, like Skipper!

Some of these celebrities have also reacted to comments from fans, such as Daniel Radcliffe and Elijah Wood. The interpreter of Harry Potter has already spoken in the press, indicating that this comparison amused him a lot, although he does not find it to be true. On the other hand, in order to push the joke, he said he was ready to play in a film with Elijah Woodand why not interpret two brothers.

New look for a new life ?

Others have tried to distance themselves from their doppelgangers, like Emily Blunt, Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel. Zooey Deschanel being known worldwide for her preppy look with her long brown hair and bangs, Emily Blunt is now blonde when Katy Perry regularly changes her cut and hair color. Even if the resemblance is still there, changing haircuts can change everything: at least we don’t confuse them anymore!

Zach Braff and Dax Shepard, they still look alike. And the more the years pass, the more we confuse the two actors… At least, to differentiate them by name, we must remember only one thing: Dax Shepard is the husband of Kristen Bell, aka Veronica Mars.

