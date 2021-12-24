These 2 Cryptocurrencies could make you richer in the long run

Despite the recent sell-off, the cryptocurrency market has grown 240% over the past year, and is likely to grow even more in 2022. With that in mind, below are the two best cryptocurrencies to buy now and keep for. long term.



Over the past year, the cryptocurrency market has increased 240% to reach $ 2.2 trillion. This upside is even more impressive considering the recent sell-off. From the nearly $ 3 trillion peak in early November, the market has fallen by more than a quarter. Unfortunately, this type of volatility is common when it comes to crypto assets. Token prices tend to fluctuate wildly, often for no apparent reason and this makes this type of asset an investment solution not suitable for everyone.

Regardless, cryptocurrencies have undoubtedly created tremendous wealth and this trend is set to continue. Digital assets are now gaining ground with wealth managers, public corporations and other institutions as well. In the years to come, this dynamic should push the price of Bitcoin (BTC) ed Ethereum (ETH) higher as they currently rank as the two most held digital assets among institutional investors.

Here’s what you should know before investing in Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Why investing in Bitcoin could make you richer in the long run?

The Bitcoin investment thesis is simple. First, it is the most popular cryptocurrency. Since its debut in 2009, it has achieved a market value of nearly $ 900 billion and accounts for approximately 41% of the entire cryptocurrency market. Adoption by fintech companies such as Block (formerly known as Square) and PayPal it only reinforced this advantage by making it easier for consumers to buy Bitcoin.

Secondly, Bitcoin is a limited resource. Its source code states that only 21 million coins will exist, and about 90% of that total is already in circulation. Furthermore, since an algorithm controls how quickly Bitcoin can be mined, the last coin will not be minted until the year 2140. This means that supply will be fairly stable over the next century. The laws of supply and demand suggest that when supply is kept constant, theincrease in demand is related to the increase in prices.

The demand for Bitcoin is gaining momentum among institutional investors. As of November 2020, institutions owned 3.6% of Bitcoin on a fully diluted basis. That figure has almost doubled in the last year, reaching 7.1%. More importantly, this trend is set to continue. A recent Fidelity study suggests institutions are increasingly bullish on cryptocurrency, with 71% of respondents planning to purchase digital assets in the future, up from 59% last year.

Famous fund manager Cathie Wood echoes this sentiment. In fact, he believes institutional investors will eventually devote 5% of their funds to cryptocurrency. bringing the price of Bitcoin to $ 500,000 by 2026. But it’s not the only digital asset that has captured Wood’s interest. She is also increasingly self-confident in Ethereum. Wood recently said he will use the following allocation plan when building a cryptocurrency wallet: 60% Bitcoin and 40% Ethereum.

Bitcoin (BTC) live chart

Why investing in Ethereum could make you richer in the long run?

The investment thesis for Ethereum is also simple. It is the most popular programmable blockchain, which means developers can create smart contracts (self-executing computer programs) on the platform. That technology forms the basis of the applications of decentralized finance (DeFi), products that allow you to borrow, lend and earn interest without involving banks or other centralized intermediaries. To this end, DeFi makes financial services cheaper.

Currently, there are $ 165 billion invested in DeFi products on the Ethereum blockchain. That’s nearly 10 times more than the $ 16.7 billion invested in Binance Smart Chain, the second largest DeFi platform. Ethereum’s advantage comes down to its first mover status and the breadth of its ecosystem. Specifically, Ethereum was the first programmable blockchain and currently supports 2,900 decentralized applications (dApps), far more than any other platform.

In other words, Ethereum benefits from brand recognition and a broad product portfolio. This is especially important because the DeFi industry itself is gaining momentum. Since December 2020, the value invested in DeFi across all blockchains has skyrocketed by 1,290% to $ 250 billion. Given its ability to make financial services cheaper, I think the industry will continue to grow.

Because it is important? DeFi products are not free. Investors pay transaction fees using the blockchain’s native cryptocurrency. In the case of Ethereum, this requires the ETH token. This means that increased adoption of Ethereum-based DeFi products will result in demand for ETH, increasing the price over time. But that’s not the only wind down. Ethereum is also the second most popular digital asset (after Bitcoin) among institutional investors, according to Fidelity. Assuming that model remains intact, its price is expected to rise as more institutions diversify into cryptocurrency. That’s why this digital asset looks like a smart long-term investment.

Ethereum (ETH) Live Chart

