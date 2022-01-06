High levels of cholesterol and glucose in the blood could be just some of the alarm bells of a less than optimal state of health. Conditions such as hypercholesterolemia and hyperglycemia, however, in some cases, could be due to an incorrect and unregulated diet.

Correcting this aspect in everyday life could help many people to feel better and, above all, to prevent the onset of many diseases. In this sense, today we will see that there are some foods that would be able to keep the body healthy by preventing these problems.

In fact, these 2 foods together could make for the perfect meal to keep cholesterol and blood sugar at bay

According to the esteemed Veronesi Foundation, both legumes and whole grains are two ideal foods for the well-being of the whole organism.

In fact, foods such as spelled, wheat or barley, integrated with peas, cicerchie or lentils, constitute a powerful mix that would protect the body from various diseases.

According to various researches, the importance of these foods lies not only in the intake of vitamins, but also in fiber. The latter, although not having any nutritional value, are nevertheless fundamental because they increase the sense of satiety and promote good intestinal functioning.

In addition, as already mentioned, they would help keep blood sugar and cholesterol levels in the blood at bay.

Therefore, seasoned in the right way, cereals and legumes would also protect the body from some chronic and cardiovascular diseases.

A hot and healthy soup

One of the simplest and most nutritious dishes to prepare to enhance these two ingredients together is the legume and cereal soup. It is a healthy and substantial first course, to be eaten also to warm up during the coldest days.

To make it, we must first soak both the cereal mix and the dried legumes in cold water the night before. When it’s time to prepare the meal, drain them and leave them in two bowls.

In the meantime, make a vegetable broth by putting an onion, 2 potatoes, a carrot, celery and a few bay leaves in abundant salted water.

At this point, pour 3 tablespoons of EVO oil on the bottom of a pan and let it fry the chopped onion, garlic, celery and carrots. Add the legumes and cereals and mix them for a couple of minutes.

After that, cover everything with the hot vegetable broth and also add the diced cherry tomatoes and the Grana Padano crusts.

Once this is done, we also add a mix of aromatic herbs including rosemary, thyme and sage and let it cook for at least an hour. After 30 minutes from the start, cut the boiled potatoes into cubes and insert them into the soup to make it thicker. Before serving, remove the sprig of aromatic herbs and season with raw EVO oil. So, we just saw that these 2 foods together could make for the perfect meal to keep cholesterol and blood sugar at bay.