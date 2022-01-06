Health

These 2 foods together could make for the perfect meal to keep cholesterol and blood sugar at bay

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 21 2 minutes read

High levels of cholesterol and glucose in the blood could be just some of the alarm bells of a less than optimal state of health. Conditions such as hypercholesterolemia and hyperglycemia, however, in some cases, could be due to an incorrect and unregulated diet.
Correcting this aspect in everyday life could help many people to feel better and, above all, to prevent the onset of many diseases. In this sense, today we will see that there are some foods that would be able to keep the body healthy by preventing these problems.

In fact, these 2 foods together could make for the perfect meal to keep cholesterol and blood sugar at bay

According to the esteemed Veronesi Foundation, both legumes and whole grains are two ideal foods for the well-being of the whole organism.
In fact, foods such as spelled, wheat or barley, integrated with peas, cicerchie or lentils, constitute a powerful mix that would protect the body from various diseases.

According to various researches, the importance of these foods lies not only in the intake of vitamins, but also in fiber. The latter, although not having any nutritional value, are nevertheless fundamental because they increase the sense of satiety and promote good intestinal functioning.
In addition, as already mentioned, they would help keep blood sugar and cholesterol levels in the blood at bay.
Therefore, seasoned in the right way, cereals and legumes would also protect the body from some chronic and cardiovascular diseases.

A hot and healthy soup

One of the simplest and most nutritious dishes to prepare to enhance these two ingredients together is the legume and cereal soup. It is a healthy and substantial first course, to be eaten also to warm up during the coldest days.
To make it, we must first soak both the cereal mix and the dried legumes in cold water the night before. When it’s time to prepare the meal, drain them and leave them in two bowls.
In the meantime, make a vegetable broth by putting an onion, 2 potatoes, a carrot, celery and a few bay leaves in abundant salted water.

At this point, pour 3 tablespoons of EVO oil on the bottom of a pan and let it fry the chopped onion, garlic, celery and carrots. Add the legumes and cereals and mix them for a couple of minutes.
After that, cover everything with the hot vegetable broth and also add the diced cherry tomatoes and the Grana Padano crusts.
Once this is done, we also add a mix of aromatic herbs including rosemary, thyme and sage and let it cook for at least an hour. After 30 minutes from the start, cut the boiled potatoes into cubes and insert them into the soup to make it thicker. Before serving, remove the sprig of aromatic herbs and season with raw EVO oil. So, we just saw that these 2 foods together could make for the perfect meal to keep cholesterol and blood sugar at bay.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and does not in any way substitute for medical advice and / or the opinion of a specialist. Furthermore, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or for prescribing a treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to always seek the opinion of a doctor or a specialist and to read the warnings given. HERE”)

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 21 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

the mistakes not to commit for your own health

4 weeks ago

Cold and sore throat: remedies to quickly counter it

2 weeks ago

Gym owner found with anabolic drugs, arrested – Emilia-Romagna

November 28, 2021

There is a lack of general practitioners, “In some areas it is difficult to even get the flu shot”. Il Patt: ” Abandoned territories, for the junta, territorial medicine is only an election spot ”

October 31, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button