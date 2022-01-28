One of the certainties that the modern age reserves for us is being able to see something on TV practically every night. Especially for those who have the internet and can access the various streaming platforms. It is really difficult not to find a film, a TV series, a documentary that we are not passionate about. And, why not, even cartoons with our children. In this case, they also take popcorn and various junk, a bit like in the cinema. With the difference that at home we can munch without disturbing anyone. And, once you have chosen the program, here we think about the herbal tea to combine. These 2 relaxing hot drinks could really be worth gold to burn calories and burn fat. Let’s go and see them with our Editorial Experts.

A herb allied to grandmothers

Once upon a time there was dandelion. Spontaneous herb so dear to our grandmothers and very rich in nutrients. Today it is still contained in ready-to-use blends for herbal teas and decoctions. Thanks to its richness in vitamins and minerals. Without considering the antioxidants. Its potential digestive and laxative actions meant that our grandmothers even used dandelion for soups, salads and tasty omelettes.

We heat a cup of water and insert the ready sachet, or the granular. Alternatively, even some fresh country flowers and leaves. Let it infuse for a few minutes and filter to enjoy our calorie-burning herbal tea.

These 2 splendid herbal teas could really be worth gold to burn calories and dispose of fats also to warm us up in front of the TV

If dandelion is the prince of laxative and diuretic herbs, mallow is its princess. Also in this case, we find it ready in sachets and convenient granules. Or, even in the dried version. We always use the usual cup of hot water and let the dandelion infuse for twice as many minutes. Let’s filter and taste this plant ally of health.

Another spontaneous plant, another plant that has been appreciated for centuries for its natural diuretic and anti-inflammatory qualities. Mallow is very rich in vitamin A. Basic substance for our body, without which we would have daily difficulties. According to science, in fact, thanks also to vitamin A, our body would increase the immune defenses, exposing ourselves less to infections.

However, we always remember that if we decide to take herbs frequently, it would be advisable to consult your doctor or pharmacist for any contraindications.

Deepening

We could ward off the cold and warm the bones with this healthy herbal tea potential ally against colds and seasonal ills