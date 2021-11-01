The body is like a temple. To respect this, we must lead a healthy and active life. Sometimes, however, we may want to expand our sacred place, rebuild it. Physical culture provides just that: building a temple worthy of us through training. Many are discouraged, thinking of the many hours that await them in the gym. Still, great muscle growth is possible even at home. With due precautions and without ever improvising, but it is possible. What we need is a pair of dumbbells.

These 2 tools would be enough to stimulate the muscles of the whole body and make a great impression in front of the mirror and acquaintances

The dumbbells we use should allow us to do a maximum of 8 repetitions in a row. For greater versatility, the choice should fall on removable models, to which weight can be added and removed as needed. During a single workout, we recommend doing 3 sets of each exercise, resting two minutes between each. If our tools were a little too light, we increase the reps and reduce the rest to 60 seconds.

Let’s start from the shoulders

There are tons of exercises to build powerful delts. What we recommend today is the Arnold press. Standing or sitting, we start with bent elbows and the dumbbells firmly in our hands, palms facing us. In a single movement, we spread the elbows and push the weights over the head, until the biceps are level with the ears. As we perform the movement, we turn the wrists so that the palms are facing outward.

Let’s move on to the legs and buttocks

To strengthen the legs and glutes, we can use squats, deadlifts and lunges. An effective variant is the goblet squat, which is also great for beginners as it prevents bending too far forward. It is performed like a normal squat, but holding a dumbbell at chest height with both hands.

Let’s take care of the back

Rowing is effective for building wide and powerful lats. After lifting the dumbbells with a deadlift, we position the back at 45 degrees or lower, being careful not to bend it. Keeping the buttocks contracted and the chest out, we pull the weights towards the navel, then we extend the arms again.

Loading... Advertisements

For the bibs we don’t need the bench

Gym lovers will say that it is impossible, but the chest can also be effectively trained at home. In a previous article we saw how to do it bodyweight. Dumbbells can help us further. Lying on the ground, in fact, we can perform the floor press, a home version of the exercise that takes place on the flat bench in the gym.

2 exercises for steel arms

All that remains is to train biceps and triceps. For the former, normal curls will do. For the latter, let’s do this. While standing, we bring a dumbbell behind the head, with the elbow bent at about 90 degrees. At this point, we extend our arm. Having completed the required number of repetitions, we switch sides. We will feel the triceps reach their full potential.

In any case, we remind you to always ask the experts for advice to be sure not to err (or exaggerate) with our home exercises. Especially if you are a beginner.

Transforming the body into a temple worthy of us is possible: all you need is commitment and a couple of dumbbells. These 2 tools would be enough to stimulate the muscles of the whole body and make a great impression in front of the mirror and acquaintances.