Entertainment
These 20 celebrities who suffered from depression
© Swift Kelly A./Startraks/ABACA
In 2006, Robin Williams expressed his discomfort to Terry Gross of NPR. “Do I sometimes play in a manic style? Yes. Am I manic all the time? No. Do I get sad? Oh yes. Does it hit me hard? Oh yes”, confessed the actor who ended his life in 2014
© Stella Pictures/ABACA
Tipper Gore, ex-wife of Al Gore, suffered from depression especially after her son’s serious car accident. In a column for USA Today, she confessed “I know how important good mental health care can be because I have personally benefited from it”.
© DPA/ABACA
After returning from the moon, Buzz Aldrin struggled to live off his notoriety. He separated from his partner and immersed himself in alcohol. The whole thing led him to a strong depression, which he tried to fill with numerous treatments.
© AFF/ABACA
Famous football commentator Terry Bradshaw says he suffered from depression in the 1990s despite never being diagnosed with it. Today, he does not hesitate to mention this disease in order to “reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness”
© Mirador Sthanlee B./SPUS/ABACA
Sheryl Crow lived through depression before suffering from breast cancer and a benign brain tumor
© PA Photos/ABACA
JK Rowling, mother of Harry Potter, has long fought this mental illness. She herself recognized that creatures from the universe of the saga had been inspired by her depression.
© Van Tine Dennis/ABACA
Notably known for his role in Cruel Intentions, Ryan Philippe has admitted that he has suffered from depression since childhood. “As you get older, I think that diminishes something, but I’m just a naturally sad person,” he recently told Elle magazine.
© PA Photos/ABACA
Despite his muscles and the impression that nothing can touch him, Dwayne Johnson suffers from this disease as he confided to the British version of L’Express. “The struggle and the pain are real”, admitted the one who saved his mother from suicide when he was only 15 years old.
© Behar Anthony/SPUS/ABACA
Few of his fans knew it, but comedian Wayne Brady also suffered from the disease. He mentioned it in 2014 in Entertainment Tonight: “You don’t want to move, you can’t move in the dark”
© AFF/ABACA
It was in 2010 that country music icon Naomi Judd revealed that she suffered from depression. This one making it known in particular that she “came home and did not leave it for 3 weeks. I never lifted my pajamas, and did not have normal hygiene. It was really bad”
© Hahn Lionel/ABACA
Actress Ashley Judd, known for her role in Kiss The Girls, has confessed that she had a very difficult childhood and all her ills from her past came out in adulthood. By going to a help center in 2006, the actress managed to gain the upper hand
© PA Photos/ABACA
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has faced this mental illness twice. Once after the death of her father in 2002, and a second time 5 months after the birth of her second child
© PA Photos/ABACA
Kristen Bell “lives” with depression since college, she says. She spoke about it in an essay for Web Devise, explaining that “there is nothing weak about fighting mental illness”.
© PA Photos/ABACA
Despite his 28 Olympic medals, swimmer Michael Phelps has long suffered from depression. One in 2004, but another much stronger after the 2012 Games. A period during which he sat alone in his room for 3 to 5 days “not wanting to be alive”.
© Niviere David/ABACAPRESS.COM
It was especially after the death of his father that Jon Hamm lived through a very complicated period. A period that he managed to “forget” thanks to therapy. “We live in a world where admitting anything negative about yourself is seen as a weakness, when it’s actually a strength. It’s not a weak decision to say, ‘I need help'”, he confided in an interview for InStyle
© Behar Anthony/SPUS/ABACA
Katy Perry, behind her smile and her beauty, has had difficult years as she confided in a YouTube video during a live 96 hours. Years that she insisted on evoking during her interview with Siri Sat Nam Singh, host of The The Therapist.
© Mirador Sthanlee B./SPUS/ABACA
Known for many roles, including that of Mary-Jane in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man, Kirsten Dunst suffered from depression when she was in her twenties. It is thanks to a passage in a specialized center that she managed to pass above.
© USA Today/SPUS/ABACA
Even today, Lady Gaga must take medication to avoid sinking completely into depression. A disease that she “coexists” with since she was little. In an interview for Billboard, she indicated that it was important for sick people to talk about their problems and not hesitate to talk about them around them.
© Mirador Sthanlee B./SPUS/ABACA
Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Premiere – LA