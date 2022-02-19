These 20-somethings have made a fortune turning oil wells into bitcoin mines

Two recent college graduates have made $4 million by using combustion gas from Texas oil fields to mine bitcoin. Brent Whitehead and Matt Lohstroh are two Texas A&M University alumni who co-founded Giga Energy Solutions, a company that harnesses natural gas typically burned in oil fields to power large computers used to mine cryptocurrency.

Oil drillers frequently find natural gas but are forced to burn it off because the discovery site is often too far from the pipelines needed to distribute and sell it.

It is a new way not only to reduce emissions, but to monetize gas







Brent Whitehead





Brent Whitehead and Matt Lohstroh with a computer that mines cryptocurrencies

Giga Energy Solutions is responsible for transporting computers to mine bitcoins near oil wells to take advantage of this resource. In this way, excess natural gas that would normally be burned is diverted to generators that create electricity to power mining computers.





“Growing up, I always saw the flames of being around the oil and gas industry. I knew how wasteful that world was,” Whitehead told CNBC. “It is a new way not only to reduce emissions, but to monetize gas,” added the young man.

Fast growth

An oil well in the United States

Giga Energy Solutions' business has grown so rapidly that they have already struck deals with 20 oil and gas companies, four of which are publicly traded. In addition, the company is negotiating with sovereign wealth funds to expand its business.





Bitcoin mining usually involves high energy consumption, due to the use of sophisticated computers that solve thousands of mathematical problems per minute. But in this case, according to a group of researchers, the process of diverting natural gas flares reduces carbon emissions by about 63%.