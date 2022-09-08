These 20 stars who do not want children and who proudly claim it

Discover our top 20 French and international stars who do not want children and who proudly claim it!

If mores evolve and personalities proudly wear the fact of not wanting children, certain injunctions die hard. Generally, questions related to motherhood are asked to female stars, but that too little to their male colleagues. While many actors, singers, or animators also refuse to discover the joys (or not) of parenthood. Here is our top 20 French and international stars who do not want it and who proudly claim it!

These famous women who don’t want children

If as many female as male personalities are not attracted to the concept of starting a family, famous women are more likely to speak out on this topic. The reason ? The media tend to pose the question more to women than to their male counterparts.

In the columns of the magazine Here isValérie Lemercier said, “It couldn’t be done and it probably wasn’t vital for me (…) I wonder if I wouldn’t have been too anxious a mother, if I wouldn’t have been too afraid of to be responsible“. While Sandra Oh, star of Grey’s Anatomy, explained in Marie-Claire, “I have an extremely fulfilling life as an aunt, not only to my nieces and nephews, but also to many of my friends’ children.”

’90s star Winona Ryder didn’t want to be a mom either. Just like Dita Von Teese, American animator Ellen DeGeneres, actress Béatrice Dalle, singer Liane Foly, Renée Zellweger, Oprah Winfrey, Arielle Dombasle, Sarah Paulson, Mireille Matthieu or even Miley Cyrus.

Recently, the French singer, Chimène Badi confided in the show Case starts today, moderated by Faustine Bollaert, “I don’t want a child. I haven’t always felt this desire in me, and I assume it, even if I know it’s difficult to talk about it for many other women”. As for Jennifer Aniston, she revealed in Allure, “I don’t like the pressure people put on women, that you failed as a woman because you didn’t procreate. I think that’s not fair.”

These famous men who don’t want children

Some famous men too have chosen not to become dads. This is the case of the star of Friends, Matthew Perry, alias Chandler, which revealed in the magazine Marie Claire US,“I don’t like the pressure people put on women, that you failed as a woman because you didn’t procreate. I think that’s not fair.”

Or the monster of the cinema, Leonardo DiCaprio, who, at almost 50 years old, leaves all his companions before they reach the age of 26… According to a close friend of the actor, he would put an end to his relations when these last would start talking to him about marriage and… Children. There’s also Mad Men star Jon Hamm. And on the French side, the host Michel Drucker or even our current President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron.

