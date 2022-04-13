These 24 Xiaomi phones are about to update to MIUI 13

Share

These are the Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO mobiles that will be updated to MIUI 13 in the second quarter of 2022.

The latest version of the Xiaomi operating system, MIUI 13which was officially launched at the end of last year, is not yet available on all the devices of the Chinese firm, but, little by little, is reaching more terminals.

Thus, after landing on 18 Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones at the beginning of the year and reaching 10 more recently, we have now just learned, thanks to information shared by the Xiaomiui medium, that others 16 Xiaomi phones are about to be updated to MIUI 13.

All these Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO phones will update to MIUI 13 very soon

The third round of updates to MIUI 13 will take place throughout the third quarter of 2022 and the complete list of Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO mobiles that will receive the new version of the software layer of the Chinese giant is as follows:

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G (based on Android 11)

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10i

Xiaomi Note 10 (based on Android 11)

Xiaomi Note 10 Pro (based on Android 11)

Xiaomi 11i

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge

redmi 9

Redmi 9T

Redmi 10X

Redmi 10X 4G

Redmi 10X Pro

RedmiNote 9

Redmi Note 9 4G

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9T

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 11 Pro+

Redmi K30

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K30 Ultra

Redmi K30i 5G

LITTLE X2

Within this list we find both older devices, launched two years ago, and the Redmi 9, the Redmi Note 9, the Redmi K30 or the POCO X2 as more current terminals as the Xiaomi 11i, the Redmi Note 11 Pro or the Redmi Note 11 Pro+.

These 3 Xiaomi phones are already updating to Android 12 and MIUI 13

Almost all mobiles in this list will receive MIUI 13 at the end of this same month of Aprilexcept for the Redmi 9, Redmi 9T and Redmi Note 9 that will from the month of May.

