You can buy these 3 devices at a discount and believe me, you will not regret it. I couldn’t be happier with them.

These are 3 of the best purchases I’ve ever made during recent times. I bring you 3 smart devices that can make your life a little easier, and for little money. In fact, none of them exceeds 40 euros in these offers.

The Xiaomi Mi Bedside Lamp 2a smart lamp that you can buy for only 39 euros. The fire tv stickan Amazon device that makes any TV smart and only costs €24.99. The Echo Dot of the latest generation, one of Amazon’s smart speakers that falls to the €49.99. All of them are within your reach with a discount.

Xiaomi Mi Bedside Lamp 2

Xiaomi’s smart lamp will allow you to create all kinds of environments without lifting a finger. You can control it from its application or with your voicethanks to the most famous trio of assistants, Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant.

I have it next to the TV, when I enter the house I only have to ask Alexa to turn it on. It does what any other lamp does, illuminates, but thanks to its application and Alexa routines, it can be used a lot. Change colors, intensity, create custom modes and allow it to illuminate your home intelligently.

Set it to turn on when the sun goes down, also so that it turns off when you go to sleep. You can control it easily with the touch panel on the top or directly from your smartphone.

Amazon FireTV Stick

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick will completely change your television. You will be able to download the best applications and play your favorite series and movies together with Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and many others. Everything in Full HD resolution. You will also have the best music at your fingertips with Amazon Music, Spotify and many more.

In addition, with this small device you can enjoy Amazon’s virtual assistant. Whenever you need it, Alexa will be there to help you. Ask him to look for a series, ask about action movies or see how your favorite team did in the previous game.

Echo Dot (4th Gen.)

Call Alexa whenever you need it, Amazon’s speaker has improved its audio quality and you will listen to it without problems from any corner of the house. In addition, you can enjoy your favorite songs, it sounds really good.

The small round smart speaker from Amazon will look great anywhere in your home. The 4th generation Echo Dot is perfect for creating a whole network of connected speakers. You will have the possibility to control other smart devices with your voice, and if you do not have, giving them life is very simple. You just have to use some smart plugs.

