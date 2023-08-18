These 3 foods are ideal for removing looseness

looseness It is very difficult to eliminate it in our body, as it has become clear over time and according to statistics from the Spanish Society of Aesthetic Medicine (SEME), about 36% of the population resort to aesthetic medicine, 40% after 26 years

It must be said that most of them are women: five out of ten women and two out of ten men are users of beauty treatments. Despite the fact that 56.7% of aesthetic medicine patients choose exclusively facial treatments (dermal fillers and botulinum toxin are most in demand), body treatments aimed at combating cellulite and sagging and reducing body fat are also increasing. ,

In turn, to counteract this natural process, there are various physical treatments to maintain its level. collagen in our lives. According to Sonia Almela, director of Me&Me Cosmetics, the most effective way to prevent sagging in both the face and body is to “stimulate the proteins that interfere with the formation of collagen, ie helping the body to continue the processes that make it will prevent deterioration. The future of cosmetics must undoubtedly involve stimulating functions rather than providing a specific property.”

procrastination. Source: freepik

In addition, it is advised to do physical strength exercises on a regular basis and maintain a balanced diet. “For people who are not clear about what a healthy and varied diet really is, the best thing to do is to consult a nutritionist so that they can design an eating plan tailored to the needs of each stage of life.” Another issue is planning the right diet, which can help in getting healthy and good looking skin, as well as prevent the appearance of sagging.

1. Water: Regular water intake is one of the keys to keep the skin soft. “As we age, the skin loses its ability to retain water. In fact, the firmness of young skin is due to the fact that it retains water,” says Almela, who also points out that Drinking water is essential for both. And eat foods rich in it.

2. Seasonal fruits and vegetables: A diet rich in antioxidants also helps prevent cell ageing. According to an article published in the pharmaceutical journal Elsevier, it is reported that antioxidants “inhibit the oxidation reactions of cells that generate harmful free radicals. Therefore, they have an important role in reducing cardiovascular diseases, tumors and neurodegenerative diseases”. .

seasonal fruit. Source: freepik

3. Citrus: Vitamin C is essential for many functions in our body, especially for the growth and repair of tissues in all parts of the body. This type of fruit is crucial in processes such as wound healing, iron absorption and collagen formation. Despite the fact that it has become fashionable to supplement, in general it is not necessary, since it is a vitamin that is very present in the diet in foods such as peppers, strawberries, kiwi, citrus fruits or watermelon. According to a study published in Nutrients Journal, vitamin C may help repair skin and prevent signs of aging.