If you are looking for a very powerful mobile but do not want to spend 1,000 euros, one of these 3 devices could be for you.

Are you looking for a powerful mobile but do not want to spend too much? We bring you a selection with 3 very powerful smartphones that you can buy for a reasonable price. If you want the most value for your money, any of these devices is a great buy.

Our protagonists arrive with Qualcomm 800 series processors, very powerful chips with which you can move any application. Demanding games, editing applications and anything else you can think of, With these mobiles you will not miss any power.

LITTLE F3 5G

The Chinese smartphone arrives with a 120hz display, its fluidity is something that hooks. Reach a not insignificant 6.67 inches and has Full HD + resolutionIt is a good place to enjoy series and movies.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.67″ Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED screen

3 rear cameras

4,520 mAh battery with fast charge at 33W

USB-C, NFC and 5G

Your brain is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870a processor that will move heavy applications and games without problems. Works very well, you can be calm and enjoy its speed. In this offer it comes along with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

There are three cameras that the POCO F3 incorporates on its back: we come across a 48 megapixel main sensoran wide angle 8 megapixels, a macro sensing 5 megapixel. This smartphone also has a battery of 4,520mAh and one powerful 33W fast charge.

realme GT Neo 2

In front of our protagonist, a 6.62-inch AMOLED panel, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz. It is a high-quality panel, offers powerful colors and enviable fluidity. The realme smartphone may be the best place to enjoy series and movies.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.62″ Full HD+ 120Hz Super AMOLED display

3 rear cameras

5,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charge

NFC and 5G

Qualcomm’s 800 series is very powerful, boasting some of the best processors in the Android world. The Snapdragon 870 that incorporates this realme gives you all the brute force you need, squeeze games and apps without worry. As we have said, those 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage are numbers with which to be calm.

The photographic section is not far behind, you can take good pictures with the 3 cameras rear of this GT Neo 2: We do not forget its battery, which reaches 5,000mAh and has an impressive 65W fast charging technology. battery. The Chinese device also has NFC and 5G connectivitythere is nothing that we miss.

One Plus 9

The OnePlus smartphone has a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED panel, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh. You have to try such a screen to understand the nice flowing feeling It offers a high refresh rate. Its back is rounded and smooth, with several color options.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.55″ Full HD+ 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display

3 rear cameras

4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charge

Alert Slider, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6, NFC

In its entrails is one of the best processors of the moment, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. In this offer you can find it together with 8 GB of RAMmore than enough so that you can demand the maximum. You will not miss any power.

This OnePlus 9 has 3 cameras on its rear: we find a main sensor Sony IMX689 48 megapixelan wide angle of 50 megapixels with 116º of vision and a camera of 2 megapixels for black and white. In the hole in its front, a 16 megapixel camera for your selfies. The Chinese device also incorporates a 4,500mAh battery that you can load at full speed thanks to its 65W of power.

