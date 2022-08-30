these 3 products are the best for gaining volume, according to hair experts

When French people are asked what their worst hair nightmare is, 16.6% answer “having hair without volume”*. Third most dreaded problem behind the fall and excess sebum, the lack of opulence and density can fortunately be mitigated with a few hairstyle tips. If it is impossible to modify its capillary nature, a food favorable to the good health of the hair can also make the difference.

Tips for adding volume to hair

Side cut and color : give up the fringe if you have very fine hair, have your ends cut very regularly, lighten your color with a shade or a light sweep…

: give up the fringe if you have very fine hair, have your ends cut very regularly, lighten your color with a shade or a light sweep… Styling side : dry your hair upside down, backcomb a few locks, adopt the Brigitte Bardot shell…

: dry your hair upside down, backcomb a few locks, adopt the Brigitte Bardot shell… plate side : focus on vitamins A, B and C, good fats, iron and healthy proteins that naturally promote keratin synthesis.

The best products of 2022 to increase the volume of fine and straight hair

Among the most gifted hair products to increase the volume, we had, once, particularly appreciated the cure of plants MakeMyMask and the Power Powder of Maria Nila. But this year, other formulas have also won the hearts of hairdressing professionals.

During the Healthy Hair Awards 2022, organized by Women’s Health, 3 of them particularly distinguished themselves in the “Straight hair” category. Discover the winners of the list above in pictures, according to the beauty journalists of the American magazine and the hairdressers who participated in the test bench.

Among them are Mia Santiago (who has pampered Colin Farell and Christina Hendricks) Laura Polko (to whom Adriana Lima, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Gigi Hadid entrust their hair) and Jenna Perry (a colorist who counts Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid among her clients famous).

* Statista Research Department, November 2016.