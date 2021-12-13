Doctors teach us that good health also comes from the table. A healthy and balanced diet can help to ward off a series of body problems, such as high cholesterol, triglycerides beyond the threshold levels, blood sugar spikes. Winter brings with it another syndrome typical of the winter season, the flu. Those who want to prevent and fight this disease can prefer the consumption of particular foods that strengthen the body against flu attacks. Some of these foods contain very few bad fats that raise cholesterol, indeed in some cases the quantity is zero.

These 4 December vegetables with zero cholesterol would help protect arteries and heart and are enemies of the flu

Nutrition doctors teach us that it is important to vary the diet with portions of fruit and vegetables. These should be in season. Therefore, those wishing to stay healthy should choose the fruit and vegetables typical of that season at any time of the year.

Flu is one of the most common health problems in the winter season. The vaccine is undoubtedly a solution to prevent this problem, particularly indicated for people at risk, such as the elderly. A specific diet can help raise a barrier against the typical ailments of the winter season.

Some vegetables increase the immune system and are therefore particularly recommended by doctors to keep the flu away as much as possible. These vegetables also have another important characteristic, they do not increase bad cholesterol (LDL) in the body, indeed in some cases they have the power to decrease it.

Broccoli is rich in vitamin C which has an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant function, so it would be suitable for protecting yourself from the flu. Not only that, being rich in potassium, they are also a valid ally for cardiovascular health.

Three fundamental vegetables for our body

Cauliflower, savoy cabbage and kale are also vegetables that should be consumed to try to prevent flu syndromes. Cauliflower is rich in vitamin C and therefore excellent for increasing the body’s immune defenses. Furthermore, its contribution of fibers favors the absorption of cholesterol and sugars.

Cabbage and savoy cabbage are rich in many vitamins useful for the protection of our body. Those who eat them take large doses of vitamins A, B, C, E and K. Vitamin B in particular helps metabolism. Vitamin K along with potassium, also contained in this vegetable, help protect cardiovascular health. This is why these 4 December vegetables with zero cholesterol would help protect arteries and heart and are enemies of the flu and therefore to be preferred.

