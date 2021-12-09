Fish is undoubtedly one of the healthiest foods in our Mediterranean diet. There are little-known species that are easy to cook and are very rich in essential substances for our health. Or often snubbed fish that are a real concentrate of vitamins, minerals and proteins. In general, including fish products in the diet is almost always a good deal for the body. Almost always, though, doesn’t always mean. For example, these 4 fish should really be avoided on Christmas menus if we want to gain health and respect the environment. There are two reasons. The first is that some species are rich in cholesterol and combined with the typical Christmas dishes risk making it go sky-high. The second concerns seasonality. Not all fish are available at all times of the year and eating them now could mean buying frozen or dubious products.

Salmon stands out among the main courses of every Christmas menu. And salmon is the first fish that should be avoided. It is really difficult to buy one that is really fresh and very often the fish we find in the supermarket comes from intensive farming. Intensive farming that could have a very strong impact on the environment.

Another fish that we should treat with great care is eel. Eel is one of the fatty fish and contains significant amounts of cholesterol. In addition, 100 grams of eel has about 131 calories. A figure that could rise depending on the cooking method chosen. Not exactly the most suitable food during Christmas binges.

Let’s try to avoid tuna and oysters

Attention also to tuna, another of the most consumed fish in this period. Like all large fish, it risks containing non-negligible quantities of mercury deriving from water pollution.

The last food to pay particular attention to are oysters, often the protagonists of Christmas appetizers. These shellfish are a real concentrate of cholesterol. In addition, they are particularly exposed to the attack of dangerous bacteria. We try to limit their consumption and always try to clean them in the best possible way.

The most suitable fish for the Christmas menu

If we do not want to give up our beloved fish, we are still spoiled for choice. In December, our seas offer sea bass, pagri, white breams and sole. For those who love shellfish there are clams, octopuses and baby octopus. Shellfish enthusiasts can devote themselves to prawns. The advice is always to buy fish in season and, if possible, fresh and of medium-small size.

