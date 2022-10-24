These 4 New Balance to match star looks this fall

New Balance sneakers and especially the 327, 550, 530 and 574 models continue to seduce the stars. Kendall Jenner, Gigi Haddid or Karine Lemarchand only have eyes for these models. Discover our tips for wearing these timeless sneakers.

Since 2021, New Balance, the brand founded by William J. Riley in 1906 in Boston, has taken a decisive and very positive turn: the proof, from Kendall Jenner to Gigi Hadid, all the stars adopt these brightly colored sneakers which have for them to be very comfortable, like slippers!

Initially intended to improve the comfort of runners and to facilitate the walk of people suffering from foot problems, the whole planet has appropriated its own style with the different models of New Balance that exist. She is now the basketball star of the year 2022.

With a long coat, a trench coat, a boyfriend-jeans, a crop-top, pairs of New Balance sneakers can be combined with several different styles: from streetwear to sportswear, including casual and chic looks.

Our selection of the 5 trendy New Balance

The Casablanca fashion show, in 2020, launches the New Balance 327

New Balance WS 327 Purple/Orange

© Amazon



In January 2020, the parade of the male brand Casablanca highlights the pair of New Balance 327. Today, they have become essential. The retro-style pair is available in several colors: black, beige, pink, grey… There’s something for everyone.

There is also an eco-responsible pair. This pair of New Balance is a real success. With its vintage look, it is adopted by stars like Kendall Jenner or even Jennifer Lopez. Barely released, the New Balance 327 were out of stock everywhere.

Click here to discover the article on Amazon

Click here to discover the article on La Redoute

The New Balance 574 pair, popular in the 80s, is making a comeback

New Balance 574 Orange

© Amazon



If the pair of New Balance 574 was already highly rated in the 80s, it is still today and does not go out of style. It is also thanks to this pair that the brand began to make a name for itself on the shoe market. This classic, timeless model with a sober style goes well with all everyday outfits. The model has established itself as a reference in fashion. Some pairs are designed to accompany the daily life of its buyers.

Click here to discover the article on Amazon

Click here to discover the article on Cdiscount

Click here to discover the article on Courir

Kendall Jenner spotted (also) with a pair of New Balance 530

New Balance 530 Black/Orange

© Amazon



Created in 1989 and initially designed for basketball courts, the pair of New Balance 530 sneakers goes perfectly with a Sportswear style. Hailey Bieber wears it to go to the sport or just to relax. When the shoe was created, it was designed for running, but over time, stars have appropriated this model to wear it in their daily lives with mom jeans or even a little dress.

Kim Kardashian’s sister, Kendall Jenner, was also spotted with this pair of New Balance on her toes. A very popular model.

Click here to discover the article on Amazon

The 550 pair neglected for 30 years, again up to date

New Balance 550 Black

© Amazon



Hailey Bieber, model and wife of singer Justin Bieber, also collects New Balance. We find it for example with a pair of 550. The latter, available in multiple colors, is the perfect example to associate with an elegant outfit. It is ideal to wear in any season and especially in autumn when the leaves fall. Abandoned for thirty years, this pair of New Balance was sold for only 45 dollars (42 euros) in 1989, it is worth 130 euros today and can cost four times as much on resale.

Click here to discover the article on Amazon

Click here to discover the article on Cdiscount

Other New Balance pairs coming soon

If some models are very colorful, they nevertheless retain discreet lines, always clean. They are therefore easily worn, by the most athletic as well as by urbanites.

The sneaker brand is not about to stop growing. New pairs should soon be available for sale. The brand is planning numerous sneaker releases and collaborations, such as the New Balance x Bryant Giles 2002R, thisisneverthat x New Balance 1906R, New Balance Tokyo Design Studio FuelCell RC Elite v2 and MADE in USA 990v2.

How do New Balance fit?

New Balance pairs are known to run small. It is advisable to choose a size below the usual size. In case of hesitation between two sizes, it is advisable to take the larger one. To this, it is possible to add an insole or wear a pair of thick socks for more comfort.

Which New Balance size to choose according to your foot length?

Here is a summary table, which the brand provides, which will allow you to choose the best size for your future pair of New Balance.