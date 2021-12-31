Most people are convinced that they only eat wholesome and wholesome foods. Unfortunately, this is not always the case. Sometimes even common and widespread foods could be harmful in some parts or how they are prepared. In particular, some fruits and vegetables we are talking about in this article could be poisonous. These 4 potentially toxic foods are often on our tables and yet they can seriously harm our health. Here’s what they are.

A food can be toxic for many reasons, one of which could be the way it is prepared. For example, it is forbidden to preserve it in a certain way to avoid serious consequences, according to the Ministry of Health. At other times, excessive consumption could cause problems for our health. For example, this is the case with the fruit of the elderberry. The cooked berries of this fruit are excellent for making tasty jams. Among other things, the elderberry has a low calorie intake, only 73 calories per 100 grams of fruit. In addition, elderberry juice or syrup is indicated in case of viral infections, such as the flu. However, if the flowers and fruits are edible, the rest of the plant is toxic. What’s more, excessive amounts of elderberry can cause diarrhea.

There are foods that are shrouded in legends and that are therefore considered not good, not to mention toxic. For example, a typical winter fruit since ancient times is surrounded by spell. Many are unaware that this fruit is often considered malum on our tables and is shrouded in legends and yet has beneficial effects on our body.

Other foods have always been considered healthy and beneficial and instead can harm your health. We’ve read about the elderberry case, but the apple could also be toxic. Attention, the seeds of the apple are toxic, not the rest of the fruit, because they contain amygdalin, a harmful substance also present in almonds. Fortunately, only consumption in large quantities can be harmful to health, however it is better to throw the seeds when we eat apples.

We all know that among mushrooms there are edible and poisonous ones, but even the former can be harmful if eaten raw. In fact, good mushrooms contain toxins that disappear only at temperatures of 80 °. If ingested these toxins can create digestive problems. This is why children up to 12/14 years old should avoid eating mushrooms, even when cooked.

Those who until now have cooked the potatoes without peeling them have taken a serious risk. In fact, the peel of potatoes, in particular the green part, contains some toxins such as solanine. For this reason it is not recommended to eat potatoes that appear green even when peeled. These contain high values ​​of this toxin which is not eliminated even with cooking.

