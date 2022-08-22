These 5 Nail Polish Colors Will Rule Fall 2022 Trends

Nailberry, the eco-responsible nail polish brand, gave us the 5 colors that will make our fall 2022. Spoiler alert: back to school will be rock.

All summer, we only bet on nail art orange, neon green, lilac or even pastel. But for the start of the school year, we forget all this lightness and the floral manicures to find a look of girl boss. From September, we focus on plain, sensual, feminine or even chrome nails. The watchword is lust and “expensive bitch” as the saying goes Nailberry. The nail polish brand revealed to us the 5 trendiest nail polish colors for fall 2022.

To be found in the Beauty section.

Autumn 2022 trends: the 5 nail polish colors to wear from the start of the school year

Like every year, fall manicures imitate the colors of autumn leaves. Thus, we find colors like olive greenalready adopted by Selena Gomez, burgundy, bronze or gold. But no question of remaining in monotony since the last three manicures are intended chrome or sparkling. And to bring an even more rock look to our nails, Nailberry categorizes the deep black as one of the most fashionable colors for fall 2022. Strangely, we feel that the start of the school year will be in total contradiction with the Barbiecore trend that has governed since the beginning of summer.