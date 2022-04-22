These 50% wireless headphones have more than 1 day of autonomy

Features state-of-the-art Bluetooth technology LDAC , and in terms of design, they are thin, light and comfortable to listen to music throughout the day without even noticing that we are wearing them. That easy!

The model in question is a real top seller from Sony. We place it in the highest range of Sony, having the most effective active noise cancellation, and of course, a comfort that few headphones enjoy. With the Digital Noise Cancellation and the ambient sound mode you will be completely isolated and you will listen to high resolution audio.

Among the benefits of headband headphones we can highlight their great versatility in all aspects . We do not have to have a cable connected, and on top of that they are foldable (for the most part, like the model that we bring you here today from Sony) and more comfortable than the in-ear ones as they have pads and are not embedded in the ear. And Sony has hit the nail on the head with the WH-H910N, one of the best-selling and best-quality models on the entire market.

Through the application that Sony has prepared, Sony Headphones Connectwe will be able to change and manipulate all the parameters to fine-tune our headphones: from bass, audio frequency, and endless parameters so that we put them completely to our liking.

They are of the circumaural type, with an electrodynamic transducer with a frequency ranging from 5Hz to 40 kHz. The impedance of it is only 17 ohms. They also have NFC so we will have guaranteed a quick pairing with our mobile phone, as well as thanks to Bluetooth 5.0.

The pad is especially comfortable and they do not exert too much pressure that the user becomes uncomfortable, so everything seems to be positive points. They are made of synthetic materials. But now let’s go to what interests you the most: the price of these Sony headband headphones.

Crazy price for these Sony

And what happens if now we tell you that they are at 51? That is a brutal reduction. And it is that its usual price is 300 euros (we have already told you that it was the highest range of Sony), and that now we can acquire them for nothing more and nothing less than 145.74 through Amazon. They are also available in various colors.

A round opportunity for one of the best headphones on the market, so don’t think about it much longer. Next, we share the link to this Amazon offer with the final price already applied: