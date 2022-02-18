These 8 cantons still have a contagion rate above 1

(CRHoy.com) The most recent report A pandemic in perspective from the Universidad Hispanoamericana (UH) identified 8 cantons in our country where the contagion rate (R) is still at a level higher than 1.

The R, also known as the reproduction rate, shows the speed of contagion of the circulating virus. According to Román Macaya, executive president of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) the optimal place to be is with an R Rate less than 1, because “that means that the pandemic is going down, fewer and fewer infections.”

In this sense, the UH research published this Friday, shows that the R had a significant decrease of 74.19% between February 6 and 12, going from 31 to only 8 cantons with more than 1.

“Although the COVID-19 contagion rate is currently in 2 consecutive weeks with slight decreases, which place it below 1, it is very premature to state conclusively that it will maintain this trend for several continuous weeks,” said Ronald Evans, epidemiologist and report coordinator.

those cantons where the reproduction rate is still high They are:

The chiles, Alajuela (1.17) Sarapiqui, Heredia (1.12) Upala, Alajuela (1.09) Saint Charles, Alajuela (1.04) Perez Zeledon, San Jose (1.03) Moravia, San Jose (1.01) Greece, Alajuela (1.00) spread, Puntarenas (1.00)

“Despite this good news, it must be taken into account that 52 cantons are in a group whose reproduction rates are in the range of 0.71 and 0.99. For the above reasons, some very positive, others still threatening, we must show reserve and caution,” Evans said.